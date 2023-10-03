Maritel Dasco Named the Chief Financial Officer of ADLM

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) is pleased to announce that Maritel Dasco assumed the position of chief financial officer (CFO) for the association on September 25.

Dasco is a certified public accountant and chartered global management accountant with extensive experience in the nonprofit world. She joined ADLM in 2016 as controller and was promoted to senior director and controller in 2022. In both of these positions, she directed accounting and financial management for the association, which has a $22 million annual budget with assets of $37.7 million. She also oversaw the organization's financial and regulatory compliance.

Prior to joining ADLM, Dasco held the position of controller at Power to Decide and served as an audit manager with Johnson Lambert, a regional audit, tax, and advisory solutions firm. In the latter role, she managed and coordinated audits of nonprofits with revenues as large as $240 million and assets as large as $2.6 billion.

As CFO of ADLM, Dasco will serve on the senior leadership team and will play a critical role in driving the implementation of the association's strategy to advance health through laboratory medicine. With a data-driven approach, she will help the organization balance financial performance with mission impact in all areas. She will also pursue opportunities for ADLM to broaden its reach, both by evaluating the viability of new initiatives and by exploring new business models.

"With her deep knowledge of ADLM's mission and her financial expertise, I could not be more excited that Ms. Dasco has stepped into the role of CFO," said ADLM CEO Mark J. Golden. "Her proven ability in growing revenue and forecasting the impact of new programs will be invaluable as our organization strives to expand and to be more inclusive of all professionals who specialize in laboratory medicine."

Dasco said, "ADLM equips laboratory medicine professionals with the tools they need to do what they do best—provide vital guidance so that people everywhere get effective care. I'm thrilled to have been chosen to serve as CFO of such an impactful organization, and I look forward to developing new business opportunities and strategies that will enable us to reach even more of the laboratory medicine community."

About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, ADLM (formerly AACC) brings together more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, ADLM has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.myadlm.org.

