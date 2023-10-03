KBR's Digital Solutions Selected by Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation for Smart Factory Initiative

HOUSTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a multi-year service contract by Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL) for the development of their enterprise-level Smart Factory project. This transformative contract will cover the operations of their four nitric acid plants located in Dahej and Taloja, India.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will design and deploy real-time monitoring and diagnostics, first-principles modeling, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and advanced process control to optimize plant operations. These advanced digital solutions will deliver proactive decision support and automation, driving DFPCL's plant operations towards top quartile performance, improve energy efficiency and enhance value from existing assets.

"We are pleased to collaborate with DFPCL in the execution of their Smart Factory project. It is a testament to the strength and value of KBR's digital offering, underpinned by decades of industry and domain expertise," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Sustainable Technology Solutions. "This project will fully leverage the combined skillset of both companies and our shared strategic vision and commitment towards creating an environmentally friendly, low-carbon intensity process and a sustainable future."

KBR's operations and maintenance know-how, combined with state-of-the-art digital technologies, offer a holistic portfolio of solutions that enable companies to improve operational performance.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 33,000 people performing diverse, complex, and mission-critical roles in 33 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

