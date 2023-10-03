Girl Scouts of the USA Announces New Badges Designed to Give Girls the Tools to Help Make the World a Better Place

Stanley Black & Decker funded and helped develop badges focused on innovation to inspire girls to consider the trades.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), the largest girl-led organization in the world, announced the launch of nine new Maker badges within the Life Skills program, made possible by Stanley Black & Decker, a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor powered equipment. This new programming provides an opportunity for girls to develop innovative thinking skills, learn the importance of collaboration and teamwork, explore intellectual curiosity and achieve perseverance through project management and development skills. The new badges are stacked with age-appropriate hands-on activities for Girl Scout Daisies, Brownies, and Juniors (grades K–5).

Stanley Black & Decker advised GSUSA on the development of the Maker badges to ensure unique girl-powered programming for the new badge program. Whether a Girl Scout is interested in painting a still life image, crafting a birdhouse out of milk cartons, or brainstorming how to use solar energy to power a car, there's an activity for everyone through these new badges.

The Maker badges include:

Art and Design

Through this badge, Girl Scouts will learn about the basics of art and design and learn how to find inspiration in anything! They'll gain the tools needed to translate the images and ideas in their mind onto a blank page or into a sculpture. Then they'll discover the magic of sharing creative work with others to spread joy.

Craft and Tinker

This badge teaches Girl Scouts how to craft new objects to improve their functionality. By tapping into their imagination, Girl Scouts will see that they can make crafts from almost anything, including recycled materials found around their house, by turning milk cartons into paper or using egg cartons as pots for plants. In doing so, they'll learn how to create with users in mind, then ask for feedback from others to further improve their creations.

Create and Innovate

Girl Scouts have big dreams and ideas they want to bring to life. Through this badge, they'll tap into their creativity and develop business skills while learning more about how their big ideas can impact the world around them. Whether it's diving into an at-home science project or creating something to benefit the entire STEM community, Girl Scouts will unlock their inner innovator, learn the design thinking process and understand how to share their creations with the world.

"Girl Scouts are innovators and change-makers. These badge experiences will inspire them to harness their creativity and explore new interests while providing fun and engaging ways for them to strengthen their critical thinking and problem-solving skills," said Bonnie Barczykowski, CEO of GSUSA. "We're so grateful to Stanley Black & Decker for their partnership on this exciting programming that enables today's Girl Scouts to discover the potential they have to excel and thrive in non-traditional fields."

Overall, women are underrepresented in the trades, currently making up only four percent of the workforce. And, according to research by Stanley Black & Decker, only 16 percent of students are likely to pursue a career in skilled trades, an industry facing an unprecedented shortage of workers as boomers begin to retire.

"Our partnership with GSUSA will help shape the next generation of tradespeople," said Karen Price-Ward, director of Social Impact at Stanley Black & Decker. "Earning a Maker badge could be the spark that empowers a young girl to consider pursuing a future career in the trades. At Stanley Black & Decker, we are setting our sights on constructing a better future that can uplift hardworking people like the Girl Scouts who help to build tomorrow's leaders."

For more information on the Maker badges and the Life Skills program, visit girlscouts.org.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

