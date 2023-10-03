The Children's Place Launches the Second of its Three-Part Holiday 2023 Campaign in Partnership with Global Icon, Snoop Dogg and His Family

Leading Children's Apparel Brand accelerates brand momentum through its continuing trilogy campaign aimed at engaging its millennial customers through music, family, and fashion

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), an omni-channel children's specialty portfolio of brands with an industry-leading digital-first model, is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with legendary icon and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg. Snoop Dogg is the second of three musical icons to join The Children's Place's three-part holiday campaign appealing to and celebrating their current and prospective millennial shopper audiences by fusing music, family, and fashion.

Part two of the trilogy features three generations of icons; Snoop Dogg and wife Shante Broadus, their children and their grandchildren. This first-of-its-kind campaign features Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus capturing the magic of the season by hosting their entire family, even including their family pup, Charlie! Outfitted in The Children's Place's new Holiday collection, the brand video; "An Iconic Holiday: Part 2", spotlights the family spruced up in coordinating green plaid holiday outfits as well as the brand's famed matching family pajamas. The collaboration emphasizes the breadth of The Children's Place assortment and its ability to dress families across the nation for every made-to-match holiday moment, through their colorful and celebratory dressy assortment and their iconic matching family pajamas.

"The Children's Place is all about 'family'. What better way to celebrate than by partnering with three iconic generations - Snoop Dogg and Shante, their children, and their grandkids!" said Maegan Markee, Brand President at The Children's Place. "Snoop Dogg has dominated an era and has shaped pop culture and the social media landscape. His global and generational appeal deepens our bond with our multi-generational shoppers - both existing and new. We are thrilled to partner with Snoop, Shante and the Broadus family to bring our audiences this incredibly magical campaign this holiday season!"

"Family is everything. Working with family is truly a blessing. Having Shante, my kids, and my grandbabies part of this holiday campaign is nothing short of incredible," said Snoop Dogg. "Not gonna lie, the shoot got me feelin' festive and fly. The Children's Place matching family styles and pajamas be for everyone who want to be drippin' in swag. Ya'll know the Broadus family will be matching all season long with The Children's Place."

The Children's Place is the go-to holiday destination. Offering over 30 festive matching family collections, The Children's Place 2023 Holiday Dressy Assortment, Festive Graphic Tees and Family Pajama Collection have something for every member of the family, including your pet! Available in newborn sizes to adult XXXL, and made with ultra-soft, quality fabrics, all styles are available at affordable price points, making them the perfect addition to holiday family celebrations and traditions. The new collection is available for purchase on www.childrensplace.com, in The Children's Place stores nationwide and in Canada, and on The Children's Place Amazon storefront at www.Amazon.com/TheChildrensPlace.

For more information about The Children's Place 2023 Holiday Campaign and to shop the brand's Holiday product collections, please visit www.childrensplace.com and follow @ChildrensPlace on Instagram and Facebook.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place is an omni-channel children's specialty portfolio of brands with an industry-leading digital-first model. Its global retail and wholesale network includes four digital storefronts, more than 500 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 16 countries through six international franchise partners. The Children's Place is proud to be a women-led Company, including industry-leading gender diversity in senior management and throughout all levels of its workforce, and of its commitment to sustainable business practices that benefit its customers, associates, investors, suppliers and the communities it serves. The Children's Place designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells fashionable, high-quality apparel, accessories and footwear predominantly at value prices, primarily under its proprietary brands: "The Children's Place", "Gymboree", "Sugar & Jade", and "PJ Place". For more information, visit: www.childrensplace.com , www.gymboree.com , www.sugarandjade.com and www.pjplace.com , as well as the Company's social media channels on Instagram , Facebook , X, formerly known as Twitter , YouTube and Pinterest .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements relating to the Company's strategic initiatives and results of operations, including adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "plan," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" section of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023. Included among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially are the risk that the Company will be unsuccessful in gauging fashion trends and changing consumer preferences, the risks resulting from the highly competitive nature of the Company's business and its dependence on consumer spending patterns, which may be affected by changes in economic conditions (including inflation), the risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business or the economy in general, the risk that the Company's strategic initiatives to increase sales and margin are delayed or do not result in anticipated improvements, the risk of delays, interruptions, disruptions and higher costs in the Company's global supply chain, including resulting from COVID-19 or other disease outbreaks, foreign sources of supply in less developed countries, more politically unstable countries, or countries where vendors fail to comply with industry standards or ethical business practices, including the use of forced, indentured or child labor, the risk that the cost of raw materials or energy prices will increase beyond current expectations or that the Company is unable to offset cost increases through value engineering or price increases, various types of litigation, including class action litigations brought under consumer protection, employment, and privacy and information security laws and regulations, the imposition of regulations affecting the importation of foreign-produced merchandise, including duties and tariffs, and the uncertainty of weather patterns. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

The Children’s Place Launches the Second of its Three-Part Holiday 2023 Campaign in Partnership with Global Icon, Snoop Dogg and His Family (PRNewswire)

