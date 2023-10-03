The Cenex® Brand Launches Community Giveback Program to Support Local Pride

Hometown Throwdown will continue the brand's tradition of giving back to communities

by awarding $150,000 to fund local festivals

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cenex®, the energy brand of CHS Inc., launched Hometown Throwdown, a social first contest encouraging local pride by asking individuals and organizations to share what makes their hometown festival unique. Qualifying festivals have a chance to win up to $100,000 to bring the celebration to the next level.

Hometown Throwdown is inspired by the Cenex brand's strong local roots and is a continuation of its long history of giving back to the communities it calls home. The brand is local to its core with all 1,400-plus retail locations across 19 states run by members of the community. To date, Cenex has given more than a half a million dollars in grants to support local communities. These efforts have helped fund more than 80 community projects, including the improvement of aging baseball fields, providing athletic workshops in schools, supporting local food shelters and more.

"At Cenex, we have always made it a priority to celebrate and support our local communities where our valued retailers and dealers call home. This new social contest, Hometown Throwdown, does just that and so much more," says Mimi Berlin, expert marketing and communications specialist, energy, at CHS Inc. "It highlights the unique celebrations that bring our local communities together and fosters community pride. We are excited to launch the Hometown Throwdown contest to enable consumers to celebrate the festivals that are near and dear to their hearts."

The entry period for the competition starts October 3, 2023, and runs until December 15, 2023. Individuals and organizations can enter by nominating their festival by posting a photo to Facebook, Instagram (tagging @CenexStores) or TikTok (tagging @CenexStores_) and using the #PoweredLocally and #Contest hashtags. Nominations can also be submitted online through the Hometown Throwdown online entry form. Once the entry period has closed, three finalists will be announced in April 2024, and voting will open. The grand-prize winner will be revealed in May 2024 and will receive $100,000 for their festival. The remaining two finalists will receive $25,000 each.

To be eligible, festivals must be run by a local chamber of commerce, municipality, downtown commission, community-oriented non-profit group, or other similar organization. Festivals must take place in the following states: AR, CO, ID, IA, IL, KS, MI, MN, MT, MO, NE, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, WA, WI, and WY.

Additional information about Hometown Throwdown, along with further details about entry requirements and restrictions can be found at CenexHometownThrowdown.com.

If you'd like to learn more about the ways the Cenex brand gives back to local communities, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, or visit www.Cenex.com/local-giving.

About Cenex

Cenex (www.cenex.com), the energy brand of CHS Inc., provides high-quality refined fuels through nearly 1,400 locally owned convenience store locations across 19 states. Consumers depend on Cenex fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products to power homes, businesses, and communities. CHS Inc. (www.chsinc.com), which owns the Cenex brand, is a leading global agribusiness owned by American farmers across the United States with domestic and international operations, including energy, agronomy, grain trading and food processing.

