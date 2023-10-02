AF Group selected for the 2023 PropertyCausalty360 Insurance Luminaries Awards

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group has been named to PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries Class of 2023 in the category of Risk Management Innovation.

"This is an incredible recognition for AF Group and the teams who work every day to provide value to our customers."

AF Group was recognized for our Loss Run/Risk Management Modernization program, which includes a Digital Reporting Center and Loss Run Automation initiative. Our self-service report center provides agents with dynamic, real-time access to agency metrics, loss runs and other risk metrics through a 24/7 portal. In addition, an automation of loss run data with partner, Groundspeed, provides a fully integrated end-to-end solution that has improved underwriting efficiency, data accuracy and alignment with vendor and business requirements.

"This is an incredible recognition for AF Group and the teams who work every day to provide value to our customers," said Mitch Walsh, vice president of Business Transformation. "We are helping our industry grow by focusing on the needs of our customers and creating a collaborative environment for teams to thrive. Congratulations to our actuarial, data science, IT, IT Security, Innovation, Customer Experience, PMO and Business Development teams!"

This recognition celebrates innovation in the property and casualty insurance industry. The program spotlights top professionals, teams, organizations, programs, practices and products within the sector that strive to modernize and humanize the business. The 2023 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the P&C insurance business; and how committed and dedicated the nominee has been to high ethical standards, service and excellence.

"Today's top insurance organizations recognize the industry's history and purpose while embodying contemporary processes and services," says NU Property & Casualty Executive Editor Elana Ashanti Jefferson. "My colleagues and I are thrilled to be able to recognize pace-setting insurance organizations, programs, practices, teams and individuals as part of the annual NU PropertyCasualty360 Luminaries recognition program."

