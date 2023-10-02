600W+ high-power modules dominate RE+ and Intersolar South America, with the majority adopting n-type technology

CHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from OFweek:

As two of the most important PV trade shows in the Americas, RE+ and Intersolar South America, drew to a close recently, the product trend in the industry became ever clearer: 600W+ modules dominate trade shows, almost 80% adopting 210mm or 210R cells. Industry leaders such as Trina Solar displayed modules with power output of more than 700W, all based on 210mm n-type technology. Thanks to 210mm technology's cutting-edge features it is setting the pace in the global PV industry.

Nearly 80% of exhibitors displayed modules with power output of more than 600W, 210mm being the most popular choice globally

Large-format high-power modules have emerged as the prevailing industry trend. Most of the top module manufacturers as well as local manufacturers such as SEG Solar of the United States and SENGI of Brazil displayed their latest products at the show. At the two shows Trina Solar showcased its Vertex N 610W series and Vertex N 700W+ series modules, adopting the latest n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology and Vertex 670W modules.

Brands Module type Maximum power Cell techno-logy Cell size Risen RSM132-8-740BHDG 741 HJT 210mm TW Solar 66HD695-730W 730 HJT 210mm Canadian Solar CS7N-705TB-AG 705 TOPCon 210mm Trina Solar NEG21C.20 700 TOPCon 210mm SENGI ST1B66 700 TOPCon 210mm SEG Solar ALPINE Series 675 PERC 210mm Trina Solar DE21 675 PERC 210mm Risen RSM132-8-670BMDG 670 PERC 210mm Jinko Solar 66HL4M-BDV 620 TOPCon 210R JA Solar JAM66D45 LB 615 TOPCon 210R Trina Solar NEG19RC.20 610 TOPCon 210R

N-type technology now predominates as 210mm n-type marks the beginning of the PV 7.0 era

At the two trade shows a total of 99 exhibitors displayed 217 n-type products, accounting for 54.1% of all exhibits, surpassing the share of p-type modules and becoming the dominant technology. Among n-type modules, TOPCon modules accounted for nearly 80% of exhibits, establishing themselves as the clear main choice.

With the mass production of Vertex N 700W+ modules, Trina Solar is the first module maker to mass produce TOPCon modules with power exceeding 700W, leading the industry into the PV 7.0 era.

Clearer trends emerge for rectangular cells, and top players are opting for 210R

The big companies all exhibited rectangular wafer modules in the size of 238Xx1134mm at the trade shows. Among them, Trina Solar, Jinko Solar and JA Solar all presented their module products using 210R technology. Trina Solar was the first to launch 210R modules last year and has delivered the products to projects in China and elsewhere.

The companies primarily adopt n-type technology for their rectangular wafer modules, indicating significant market potential.

210mm n-type technology becomes the trendsetter

600W+ PV modules have become ubiquitous and are now central at top international PV exhibitions, with several 600W+ module offerings debuting at major trade shows last year. This year 600W+ modules have taken center stage at exhibitions including Genera in Spain, SNEC in Shanghai and Intersolar Europe.

According to TrendForce, the production capacity for 210mm modules will exceed 508 GW, with market share of nearly 60%.

The PV industry is clearly moving toward adopting high-power and large-format modules. With the 210mm product technology platform, Trina Solar propelled the industry into the 600W+ era. With the combination of 210mm and n-type i-TOPCon technology, the company has led the industry into the PV 7.0 era.

