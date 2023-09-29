WORLD CLASS SPONSORED BY DIAGEO CROWNS JACOB MARTIN OF CANADA AS THE 2023 GLOBAL BARTENDER OF THE YEAR

World's largest cocktail festival brought the top mixologists from 55 countries to São Paulo, Brazil for the highly anticipated bartending competition and colorful cocktail experiences

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th season of World Class announces Jacob Martin from Canada the 2023 Global Bartender of the Year! Over the past year, World Class sponsored by DIAGEO has challenged more than 10,000 elite mixologists across the globe to put their shaking and stirring skills to the test in search of the world's best bartender. The top bartenders from 55 countries descended onto São Paulo, Brazil to participate in the World Class Global Finals, featuring a series of challenges designed to test their cocktail prowess, knowledge, and creativity.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9206051-world-class-sponsored-by-diageo-2023-global-bartender-of-the-year/

"It's an unbelievable honor to win World Class–not just because it's the pinnacle of the industry but also because of the giants I've had the privilege of competing with this week," says Jacob Martin. "Bartending is an amazing community, and this week has constantly reminded me of that. We have all pushed each other, learned from each other, and fed off the amazing energy from this fantastic city. The standard of the competition was out of this world!"

Jacob conquered four days of intense bartending challenges during the competition. From creating classic cocktails and elevating them to a TEN with Tanqueray No. TEN, Jacob also dared to go one step further with the Johnnie Walker Black Label's versatility of flavors, as well as creating a Ketel One Garnished with Good cocktail, which not only impressed the judges with its flavor creativity but delivered a positive impact in their local community in Canada.

While the 2023 World Class Global program is coming to a close, the next chapter is already underway as we prepare to kick off another season of bartending prowess in partnership with the United States Bartenders' Guild (USBG). Within the United States, applications for the 2024 USBG Presents World Class Sponsored By DIAGEO program are open! Each year, the acclaimed program draws applications from diverse and talented bartenders nationwide who will compete in a series of challenges inspired by the latest industry trends. Bartenders of all skill levels are encouraged to apply – showcase one unique cocktail creation and submit by October 16, 2023 11:59pm PST for the chance to become a World Class Top 100 Bartender!

"We're excited to kick off the twelfth season of the USBG Presents World Class Sponsored by DIAGEO with the creative and driven bartenders who will embark on this best in class program with us," says USBG Executive Director Aaron Gregory Smith. "We're proud to be expanding our World Class community with incredibly skilled and dedicated bartenders year after year, and to share in their continued growth and success."

Cassandra Ericson, Manager of On Premise Channel Marketing at DIAGEO North America, adds: "As the World Class program continues to evolve year after year, we're incredibly excited to welcome returning and new competitors into the World Class community. We are proud of the growth and success of these highly talented hospitality professionals as they embark on this unique journey and hope that the online resources from Diageo Bar Academy and mentorship offered will encourage bartenders of all levels and backgrounds to join us in 2024."

For more information on World Class and to keep you up to date with the latest drinks, trends and training, visit worldclass.usbg.org and follow @WorldClass and @WorldclassUS on Instagram.

ABOUT WORLD CLASS

World Class is on a mission to inspire people to drink better and create unforgettable experiences in the process. Whether at home or in a bar, World Class encourages consumers to think and care about what, where and how they drink, and in doing so, discover the best of cocktail culture.

World Class has supported, trained and inspired over 400,000 bartenders across the globe for the past thirteen years, while partnering them with the world's finest spirits – the DIAGEO Reserve collection. World Class is the authority on the global drinks industry for information on the latest drinks, trends, cocktail recipes and industry insight.

ABOUT USBG

Founded in 1948, the United States Bartenders' Guild®️ is the national, member-led not-for-profit association of bartenders and other hospitality professionals that unites and elevates the bar industry through education, community, and advocacy. Through its network, the USBG connects members with peer-to-peer learning, expert instruction, service projects, and skills-based competition, all while fostering a fun and healthy environment and reinforcing the importance of the 'third place' in neighborhoods across the country.

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

View original content:

SOURCE DIAGEO