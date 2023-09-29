Promontory Therapeutics Selected as the First International Biotech Company Member of the Paris-Saclay Cancer Cluster

Paris-Saclay Cancer Cluster was recently formed to become the leading European hub for research and innovation in oncology

Promontory builds upon its recent expansion to France of the Phase 2 clinical trial of lead therapeutic candidate PT-112 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promontory Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company advancing immunogenic small molecule approaches in oncology, has become the first international company to gain membership in the Paris-Saclay Cancer Center (PSCC), an emerging European hub for cancer research and innovation. As a member, Promontory has access to PSCC's oncology community, including experts, technology platforms, facilities and more, to support its clinical progress in Europe. Promontory's Phase 2 study of immunogenic cancer cell death inducer PT-112 was recently expanded to clinical sites in France, led by the Gustave Roussy Paris.

"The PSCC is a fascinating new initiative, which seeks to be the leading hub of oncology excellence in Europe. We are honored to be the first international member company selected, and look forward to collaborating further with the cluster's distinguished researchers and drug developers to accelerate the pace of innovation within cancer care," said Promontory Chief Operating Officer Matthew R. Price. "Alongside the expansion to France of our ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial in late-stage mCRPC, our membership in the PSCC will contribute to Promontory's presence in Europe, and in turn to the PSCC's emerging ecosystem."

In July 2023, Promontory began enrolling patients in France in its ongoing Phase 2 study of lead therapeutic candidate PT-112 in late-stage mCRPC, under the leadership of the Gustave Roussy Paris. Gustave Roussy is a founding institute of PSCC, together with the Paris-Saclay University, the Polytechnic Institute of Paris, Inserm (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), and Sanofi.

About Promontory Therapeutics

Promontory Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage drug development company focused on small molecule immunotherapy in cancer. Clinical data generated across three Phase 1 studies of lead molecule PT-112 have demonstrated single-agent and combination anti-cancer activity and an attractive tolerability profile. The Company's lead Phase 2 study in late-stage metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer patients is underway in the United States and France. The company applies a borderless collaboration model for research and development work, which has been conducted in the United States, Europe and Asia. As part of its recent expansion into France, Promontory was selected as the first international company member of the Paris-Saclay Cancer Cluster, Europe's emerging biotech hub for oncology. The company also has an active Phase 2 trial underway with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) utilizing PT-112 in thymic epithelial tumors (TETs), a rare disease with no FDA approved drug, for which PT-112 has received FDA Orphan Drug designation.

