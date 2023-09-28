CyberCatch Announces Strategic Partnership with IdeaHub Solutions Which Commits To Marketing Investment and Attainment of 20,000 customers in Asia-Pacific Region to Meet Cybersecurity Demand

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch" or the "Company") (TSXV: CYBE), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an artificial intelligence ("AI") enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with IdeaHub Solutions, a leading digital transformation company serving Asia-Pacific.

Under the partnership, IdeaHub Solutions is committing to US $300,000 to market CyberCatch solutions in Asia-Pacific region, with an emphasis in Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, and attain 20,000 customers within next two years.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing significant increase in data exfiltration and ransomware attacks from adversary nation-states and criminal gangs.

59% have experienced a cyber incident, out of which 32% have suffered multiple incidents, according to Kroll's State of Incident Response Report for Asia-Pacific.

"CyberCatch has developed a highly effective solution-set and IdeaHub Solutions is thrilled to commit US $300,000 to market and bring the innovative solution-set to Asia-Pacific region. We look forward to attaining 20,000 customers for CyberCatch within next two years. It is a must-have solution, and timing is optimal for the Asia-Pacific market," said Chito Lucero, founder and CEO, IdeaHub Solutions.

"CyberCatch is delighted to partner with IdeaHub Solutions to provide our unique, AI-enabled continuous cybersecurity compliance and risk mitigation solution-set to customers in Asia-Pacific. Now thousands of organizations in the region can efficiently and effectively implement the necessary cybersecurity controls to stay safe," said Sai Huda, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberCatch.

About IdeaHub Solutions

IdeaHub Solutions is a leading digital transformation company based in the U.S. and Philippines, serving the Asia-Pacific region. The company is comprised of IT managed services, technology development and back office support outsourcing services comprised of subsidiary companies focusing on IT managed services, technology development, digital transformation, virtual events services, social media marketing and SEO services, and staff outsourcing. Learn more at: https://ideahubsolutionsinc.com

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:CYBE) is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

