Baleaf and Orolay Join Forces for Weekend Chic Collaboration

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Influential sportswear brand, Baleaf, and renowned outerwear brand, Orolay, announce the launch of a 'Weekend Chic' wear collection. The collection features signature pieces from both brands promoting the athleisure fashion trend and aiming to offer versatile and stylish yet comfortable clothes, suitable for weekend activities. The brand collaboration originates from the rising trend of athleisure wear, merging the fashion worlds of activewear and outerwear together. The new collection offers a smooth transition from workouts to relaxation activities with a touch of Weekend Chic - a trend that combines functional clothing with refined style.

Characterized by its comfort, versatility, and style, athleisure has been embraced by athletes and everyday individuals alike. It's a fashion trend not confined to any specific age group or demographic, but it appeals to anyone searching for a blend of comfort and style in their everyday clothing.

Since its inception in 2014, Baleaf has solidified its reputation as a revered brand, renowned for its unwavering commitment to crafting stylish and comfortable sportswear for individuals of all genders. Over the years, Baleaf has made an indelible mark on the sports gears, leaving a lasting impression. Its commitment to meeting the needs of active individuals has fostered a loyal customer base that highly values style, function, and sustainability. Its global appeal, diverse product range, and infinite possibilities strongly underscore the brand's mission to create a universally sport-friendly world.

Orolay, a trailblazer in the outerwear domain, has earned accolades for its lineup of trendy and utilitarian coats and jackets. The brand, founded in 2012, gained widespread recognition for its iconic 092 Universe coat, commonly referred to as "The Amazon Coat," a perfect encapsulation of contemporary fashion and functionality. Orolay delivers high-quality outerwear to consumers that effortlessly marries practicality with trendsetting designs, suiting every occasion and season.

"We're thrilled to embark on a partnership with Orolay for this venture," said C.H. Katherine, CMO of Baleaf. "Importantly, both our brands share a dedication to delivering high-quality, chic clothing for our respective customer bases. With autumn and winter right around the corner, this collaboration represents an innovative means for our fans, old and new, to express their personal style with a touch of 'Weekend Chic'."

The collaboration entails a striking collection of activewear suffused with Orolay's signature style and warmth, and Baleaf's unparalleled athletic apparel expertise. As customers look forward to the colder seasons, this collaboration encourages seamless transition from workouts to social gatherings, celebrating warmth, comfort and distinctive style.

Take for instance, an ensemble that pairs Orolay's green thickened down jacket with Baleaf's black sports bra and leggings. This outfit encapsulates comfort, chicness, and warmth, providing the perfect 'Weekend Chic' look.

This new collection will be available for purchase on Amazon. To celebrate the launch, the brands are offering special discounts exclusively for their loyal Amazon fan base, appreciating their ongoing support. Enthusiasts will have the opportunity to shop these offers in Amazon's store starting Sept. 27 through the middle of October.

For further information, please visit www.amazon.com/baleaf-weekend.

About Baleaf

Established in 2014, Baleaf is an influential sportswear brand that restructures activewear, effectively merging style and function. It is dedicated to providing superior, innovative, and enduring clothing for men and women, significantly impacting North America, Europe, and Asia. With a diverse range, Baleaf inspires individuals to adopt an energetic lifestyle while looking effortlessly chic.

About Orolay

Noted for merging fashion with practicality, Orolay is a distinguished outerwear brand that has been revolutionizing outerwear fashion since 2012. With focus on innovation and quality, Orolay's unique and functional coats, jackets, and outerwear have garnered a loyal customer base. The brand continues to lend new perspective to outerwear fashion through their thoughtfully-designed clothing range.

