THE ROLLING STONES AND MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL TEAM UP TO RELEASE LIMITED EDITION RUN OF EXCLUSIVE TEAM VERSIONS OF HACKNEY DIAMONDS

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rolling Stones and Major League Baseball have teamed up to release limited edition vinyl of Hackney Diamonds. Available exclusively at TheRollingStones.com, this extremely limited, true collectors' item will feature custom art for each of the 30 MLB Clubs in pocket jackets housing single disc baseball white vinyl. Pre-order your favorite team vinyl now HERE. Hackney Diamonds X MLB will be released October 20th.

Watch the trailer for Rolling Stones X MLB Hackney Diamonds Limited Edition Vinyl HERE.

The Rolling Stones and Major League Baseball have had a long history together. In 1989 the Steel Wheels Tour came through North America playing half of the dates at homes, or previous homes, to Major League Baseball teams: Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium, Toronto's CNE Stadium and SkyDome, Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Stadium, Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Busch Stadium in St. Louis, RFK Stadium in Washington DC, Cleveland's Municipal Stadium, New York's Shea Stadium, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, the Houston Astrodome, the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis and Olympic Stadium in Montreal. Bridges To Babylon Tour in 1997 saw The Stones perform at Dodger Stadium. A Bigger Bang tour led off in August 2005 with two shows at Boston's Fenway Park.

Earlier this month The Stones launched the album at a globally live streamed event from Hackney Empire in East London. The live stream was followed by the premiere of the video for "Angry" staring actress Sydney Sweeney which to date has had over 15 million views. Watch the video for "Angry" here .

The 12-track album, was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York. Late drummer Charlie Watts is featured on two tracks, "Mess It Up" and "Live By The Sword." "Live By The Sword" additionally features bass from former Stones bassist Bill Wyman. "Sweet Sounds Of Heaven" featuring vocals from Lady Gaga and keys & piano from Stevie Wonder, "Bite My Head Off" with bass from Paul McCartney, and "Get Close" and 'Live By The Sword'" with piano from Elton John.

Hackney Diamonds is their first studio set of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. Since then, the Stones have continued to smash box office records on a series of global sell-out tours and released 2016's GRAMMY® Award winning Blue & Lonesome, which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. Last year, they thrilled European audiences totalling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary Sixty tour.

Hackney Diamonds marks The Stones (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood) first album produced by producer and musician Andrew Watt.

