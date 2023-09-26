SHANGHAI, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, in a highly anticipated development, Huahai Institute of Vitiligo Research, a prominent figure in vitiligo treatment field for an impressive journey of 29 consecutive years, has unveiled a remarkable announcement: the inauguration of the Huahai Institute of Vitiligo Research in Shanghai. This significant step marks the formal expansion of the distinguished Chinese vitiligo treatment institution into key metropolitan centers.

This strategic decision by Huahai Institute of Vitiligo Research not only brings the realm of TCM-based vitiligo treatment to Shanghai but also extends its influence globally. What is the rationale behind this strategic move?

Benefits for Patients:

Huahai Institute of Vitiligo Research's choice to establish a clinic in Shanghai eliminates the need for patients in the East China region to travel to Huahai's headquarters in Shandong for treatment. It also enables patients in and around Shanghai to access diagnostic and treatment services more conveniently, sparing them the need to journey to other cities or countries.

Shanghai as a top-tier city in China , boasts a wealth of medical resources and talents. It also serves as a focal point for international residents and a pivotal transit hub. Huahai's bilingual clinic caters to international patients and those with specialized treatment needs, offering them more accessible access to traditional Chinese medicine and a high caliber of medical care. Furthermore, Huahai has meticulously designed the patient experience at their Shanghai clinic, encompassing pre-diagnosis, treatment, and post-treatment phases, thus enhancing patient willingness to cooperate and improving the overall treatment experience and recovery.

Expanding International Perspective:

This decision underscores Huahai Institute of Vitiligo Research's global vision and international treatment philosophy. Shanghai , as an international metropolis, attracts patients and medical professionals from all over the world, fostering collaboration and research in the field of vitiligo treatment. This will further elevate Huahai's reputation and influence on the global medical stage, providing more advanced treatment options for vitiligo patients in China and worldwide.

Below are the key highlights of this Shanghai expansion. How does Shanghai's population density contribute to enhancing patient services and meeting medical demands? How have industry reputation and treatment efficacy become pivotal factors in attracting patients? How does the escalating demand for vitiligo treatment in the international market influence Huahai Institute of Vitiligo Research's decisions? And how has the " Co-treatment of melanin and vitiligo " philosophy garnered industry acclaim and support, offering patients more confidence in their treatment choices?

1. Population Density and the Trend Toward a Younger Patient Base:

Huahai Institute of Vitiligo Research's decision to establish a presence in Shanghai is intricately tied to population density. Shanghai, as a first-tier city in China, boasts a massive population. According to data from a third-party research organization, Shanghai's permanent population has exceeded 25 million. The prevalence rate of vitiligo ranges between 0.1% to 2%, providing Huahai with a broad demographic base of patients.

Furthermore, vitiligo is more common among young adults and adolescents, often correlated with the stress and irregular lifestyles of this age group. Shanghai's extensive patient base includes a significant proportion of young individuals, making the city an ideal location for Huahai's services.

It is evident that Huahai Institute of Vitiligo Research's entry into Shanghai is likely just the initial step in their expansion plan, with potential future markets in cities within and outside China that share similar characteristics, such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Tokyo, and Singapore.

2. Venturing into Top-tier Markets: What Sets Huahai Apart?

Our research reveals that Huahai Institute of Vitiligo Research, a long-established heavyweight in the field of vitiligo treatment since its founding in 1994, has amassed an impressive 29-year history of development. In this field, it is challenging to find an institution with a longer history, whether in public tertiary hospitals or regional private institutions. Titles such as "China's Only Secondary Class-A Vitiligo Specialized Institution," "16 Vitiligo Medical Publications " and the inclusion of the " Co-treatment of melanin and vitiligo " technique in national promotion in 2009, all testify to Huahai's outstanding achievements in this field.

3. Can Vitiligo Be Cured?

Through our investigations, we have uncovered numerous recovery cases of vitiligo patients, numbering in the hundreds of thousands and hailing from over 120 countries. Huahai Institute of Vitiligo Research has categorized vitiligo into various subtypes based on the location of depigmentation, including segmental subtype and non-segmental subtype. Regardless of the subtype, Huahai Institute of Vitiligo Research has numerous recovery cases to match. By examining the treatment progress of these cases, patients can gain insights into their own recovery timelines and prospects.

4. The Rise in International Market Demand:

Vitiligo is an ideal condition for traditional Chinese medicine treatment. Thanks to Huahai Institute of Vitiligo Research's longstanding reputation among international patients, an increasing number of global patients are coming to China in search of Huahai's treatment solutions. In response to this trend, the establishment of the Huahai Institute of Vitiligo Research in Shanghai, along with upgraded facilities for international patients at the institution's headquarters, demonstrates Huahai Institute of Vitiligo Research's commitment to provide convenient specialized treatment services for international patients. Huahai Institute of Vitiligo Research believes that choosing Shanghai, an international city, will help meet the growing international market demand.

Huahai Institute of Vitiligo Research's decision to establish a presence in Shanghai is driven by its confidence in population density, industry reputation, international market demand, and its advanced medical solutions. This move underscores Huahai Institute of Vitiligo Research's forward-thinking approach and professionalism. We believe that the inauguration of the Huahai Institute of Vitiligo Research in Shanghai will offer high-quality treatment experiences and recovery solutions to more vitiligo patients in East China and around the world. For more details, you can visit the official website of Huahai Institute of Vitiligo Research at www.huahai-vitiligo.com

