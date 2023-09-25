Reseda Group Partners with Goalsetter to Build Next Generation of Savers, Investors, Credit Union Members

EAST LANSING, Mich., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reseda Group, a wholly-owned credit union service organization (CUSO) of MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU), is partnering with award-winning fintech Goalsetter to empower the education-first family finance app to deploy its next-generation award-winning platform to MSUFCU and other credit unions. The platform will empower member families with smart spending, saving, investing, and financial education tools and resources to enhance their financial knowledge.

Reseda Group, a wholly owned credit union service organization of MSU Federal Credit Union. (PRNewswire)

Through this collaboration, Reseda Group invested $1 million in Goalsetter, and MSUFCU will custom label Goalsetter's acclaimed youth banking platform to cultivate the credit union's next generation of members.

In addition, MSUFCU will deploy the Goalsetter Classroom curriculum with local school systems and community organizations across its branch locations. Based on a recent independent study of its 2023 classroom results, Goalsetter Classroom increased student user financial aptitude by up to 43% and resulted in scores of up to 90% financial literacy mastery.

"Reseda Group is a proud to invest in Goalsetter because we believe it is the best solution for credit unions that want to attract and retain the next generation of members," said April Clobes, President and CEO of Reseda Group and MSUFCU. "Goalsetter is aligned with our CUSO's mission of building better for members; and with Goalsetter as a powerful tool in their arsenal, credit unions can increase brand affinity with Gen Z members, deposits, and overall membership numbers — all three of which are critical to the future growth and success of our industry."

As a CUSO, Goalsetter provides credit unions the ability to effectively connect with Generation Z consumers by offering cutting-edge banking tools plus a real-world approach to financial education that resonates with their digital-first sensibilities. Because Goalsetter is a solutions provider and partner, it puts credit unions first, permitting credit unions to both hold their own deposits and custom label the Goalsetter app with the credit union's brand.

"The award-winning, proven Goalsetter platform focuses on providing financial tools, education, and innovative financial wellness content built around pop culture, memes, GIFs, and game-based learning that resonates with young consumers. It will enable MSUFCU to effectively engage with younger consumers and provide them with the personalized services they seek," said Tanya Van Court, CEO of Goalsetter. "We are proud to bring these solutions to the MSUFCU member community alongside Reseda Group, an organization that has been instrumental in the growth and ongoing success of the Goalsetter platform."

About Reseda Group

Headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, Reseda Group is a wholly owned credit union service organization of MSU Federal Credit Union. Formed in 2021, Reseda Group helps credit unions remain relevant and competitive by delivering the best products and services to their employees and member-owners through investing in strategic partners that bring innovative technology, digital resources, and credit union industry solutions to market. Learn more at resedagroup.com.

About Goalsetter

Founded in 2016, the affiliated Goalsetter Cos. are family-saving, -investing, -financial education, -and smart spending platforms that make it easy for the whole family to go cashless while teaching them how to be money-smart. Centered around fun, relevant, and engaging financial education content, Goalsetter's smart money platform for families provides users with an NCUA-insured savings account, the Mastercard Cashola™ teen and tween debit card with parental controls, game-based financial education quizzes, the "Learn Before You Burn" parental control feature on the debit card, and the "Learn to Earn" financial reward program. Goalsetter was founded by former Nickelodeon and Discovery Education children's digital programming executive Tanya Van Court. Visit goalsetter.co for more information.

About MSUFCU

Founded in 1937, MSUFCU has a national reputation for excellence and has received several top industry and workplace awards, including being named a Best Credit Union to Work For® by American Banker for the sixth year, a Top Workplace by the Detroit Free Press for 13 consecutive years, and a National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® winner for seven consecutive years. MSUFCU has also been certified as a Great Place to Work® for 10 consecutive years and has been recognized by the Credit Union National Association, earning first place for the people-helping-people philosophy Louise Herring Award. The Credit Union operates an award-winning, wholly owned credit union service organization, Reseda Group, along with digital financial platforms AlumniFi and Collegiate, trade name Oakland University Credit Union, and its foundation, the Desk Drawer Fund. MSUFCU is headquartered in East Lansing, Mich., and has 23 branches, over 350,000 members, $7.61 billion in assets, and more than 1,100 employees. For more information, visit msufcu.org.

