Dutch Bros donates more than $960K to help fund brighter futures

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros Coffee donated more than $960K to local youth organizations across the 16 states it serves. $1 from every drink sold on Friday, September 15 was donated to local youth organizations to help provide resources for education, extracurricular activities and more.

"Giving back to the communities we serve is one of our core beliefs. Every time we see our customers show up to support our giveback days, we see it's important to them as well." said Katie Hutchinson, vice president of philanthropy at Dutch Bros.

Nonprofit partners were selected locally by each shop's operator. Benefitted partners include local chapters of Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys and Girls Clubs, Ronald McDonald House and more.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 750 locations in 16 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

