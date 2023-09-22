Ghana launches USD 550 billion Energy Transition and Investment Plan for achieving net-zero emissions, creating 400,000 jobs by 2060

President Nana Akufo-Addo unveils country's roadmap for green growth and decarbonizing key economic sectors developed by Government of Ghana and SEforALL

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, launched the country's new Energy Transition and Investment Plan yesterday during a Global Africa Business Initiative event in New York.

President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo unveils the Ghana Energy Transition and Investment Plan during an event in New York City on 21 September. (PRNewswire)

The plan marks Ghana's commitment to fighting climate change and fostering economic development in tandem. It details a credible pathway for how Ghana can achieve net-zero energy-related carbon emissions by 2060 through the deployment of low-carbon solutions across key sectors of its economy, including oil and gas, industry, transport, cooking, and power.

Ghana's government intends to use the plan as its main tool to engage the international community and investors for support with its energy transition. All measures suggested in the plan represent a USD 550 billion opportunity for the international community to invest in sustainable development in Ghana. If the plan is achieved in full, it would generate 400,000 net jobs within Ghana's economy.

The country's existing Energy Transition Framework previously set a target of net zero by 2070, but this new plan shows Ghana has increased its ambition and is targeting net zero by 2060.

Various sectoral changes and technologies are proposed in the plan. Four main decarbonization technologies – renewables, low-carbon hydrogen, battery electric vehicles and clean cookstoves – would cover over 90 percent of the targeted abatement by 2060.

Without pursuing the plan, under a business-as-usual scenario, Ghana's emissions are expected to rise from 28 Mt CO2e in 2021 to over 140 Mt in 2050, with the bulk of emissions growth coming from transport, driven by population growth, GDP per capita growth, and vehicle ownership.

By implementing this plan, Ghana and its partners can instead bring the country's energy-sector-related carbon emissions to net zero, while demonstrating that action against climate change does not need to come at the expense of economic development.

The Energy Transition and Investment Plan was developed by the Government of Ghana with technical support from Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL).

Supporting quotes

"This pioneering Energy Transition and Investment Plan maps out Ghana's journey to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060 based on the latest data and evidence, ensuring that as our economy thrives, it does so in harmony with the environment. This plan is a testament to our dedication to fostering green industries, nurturing the evolution of cutting-edge low-carbon technologies, and propelling our nation towards a sustainable industrial revolution while giving equal growth opportunities to men and women."

-His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana

"Ghana's commitment to a just and equitable energy transition has translated to an ambitious plan that builds a case for low-carbon and energy-efficient solutions across Ghana's entire energy system. These solutions present a tremendous opportunity for partners and investors from around the world to contribute to climate action and sustainable development in Ghana."

-Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, and Co-Chair of UN-Energy

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2218509/Ghana_SEforALL.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2218511/SEforALL_Logo.jpg

SEforALL Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Government of Ghana; Sustainable Energy for All