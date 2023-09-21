SLC Management appoints Senior Managing Director for High-Net-Worth

New role to help firm enhance alternative investment capabilities for HNW investors

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SLC Management, the US$273B (C$361B) institutional fixed income and alternatives asset manager, is pleased to announce that Michael Schnitman has been appointed to Senior Managing Director, High-Net-Worth, SLC Management, effective immediately.

In this newly created role, Mr. Schnitman will direct SLC Management's high-net-worth (HNW) efforts by collaborating with the firm's U.S. retail distribution arm, Advisors Asset Management (AAM) and across the SLC Management group of companies (BGO, Crescent Capital and InfraRed Capital Partners) to bring the firm's suite of alternative investment capabilities to retail investors.

"I'm delighted to welcome Michael to SLC Management," said Steve Peacher, President, SLC Management. "The HNW segment is the next frontier - it's a big and growing sector with increasing investor demand for alternative products. This appointment allows us to continue capitalizing on this growing market segment strategically, as we establish a global platform to showcase SLC Management's alternative investment capabilities in the HNW market."

Mr. Schnitman has spent his career overseeing a multitude of different businesses across investment management. Most recently, he established and led Mackenzie Investments' alternatives business, delivering innovative investment capabilities across the full spectrum of private markets alternatives, and pioneering multiple investment strategies including the first Interval Fund in Canada.

Prior to building the alternatives business, Mr. Schnitman served as Mackenzie's Head of Product, where he transformed the firm's approach to delivering investment solutions to the marketplace, modernized the product shelf by launching over 30 new investment strategies, and expanded the firm's global footprint. Additionally, he spent a number of years at Putnam Investments serving in various senior leadership roles across the business.

Accessing the HNW market is a strategic priority for SLC Management. Last year, the firm acquired AAM to form SLC Management's U.S. retail distribution arm to capitalize on the growing demand for alternative assets in the HNW space. Since then, the SLC Management group of companies has begun marketing alternative investment products and solutions through AAM's distribution platform. Over time, SLC Management hopes to expand into the HNW markets in Canada and Asia.

About SLC Management

SLC Management is a global institutional asset manager that offers institutional investors traditional, alternative and yield-orientated investment solutions across public and private fixed income markets, as well as global real estate equity and debt. SLC Management is the brand name for the institutional asset management business of Sun Life Financial Inc. under which the entities of Sun Life Capital Management (U.S.) LLC in the United States, and Sun Life Capital Management (Canada) Inc. in Canada operate. These entities are also referred to as SLC Fixed Income and represent the investment grade public and private fixed income strategies of SLC Management.

BGO, InfraRed Capital Partners (InfraRed), Crescent Capital Group (Crescent) and Advisors Asset Management (AAM) are also part of SLC Management. BGO is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally recognized provider of real estate services. InfraRed is an international investment manager focused on infrastructure, managing equity capital in multiple private and listed funds, primarily for institutional investors across the globe. Crescent is a global alternative credit investment asset manager registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. Crescent provides private credit financing (including senior, unitranche and junior debt) to middle-market companies in the U.S. and Europe and invests in high-yield bonds and broadly syndicated loans. AAM is an independent U.S. retail distribution firm that provides a range of solutions and products to financial advisors at wirehouses, registered investment advisors and independent broker-dealers.

As of June 30, 2023, SLC Management has assets under management of C$361 billion (US$273 billion) and AAM represents an additional approximately C$50 billion (US$37 billion) in assets under administration.

