Divi Expands in Stores at Ulta Beauty, Tripling Footprint

Leading Hair and Scalp Care Brand, Divi, Marks Milestone Expansion in Holistic Hair Wellness,

Hitting the Shelves of over 1200 Ulta Beauty Stores

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Divi , the hair care brand renowned for its holistic approach to hair wellness, is thrilled to announce its expansion into three times more Ulta Beauty stores across the nation, beginning today. This significant milestone reflects Divi's exceptional growth trajectory and underscores its commitment to delivering effective and consciously-made hair care solutions to a wider audience.

Divi Founder, Dani Austin (PRNewswire)

"At Divi, our journey is rooted in authenticity and empathy. We recognize that hair health extends beyond aesthetics—it's a fundamental element of self-confidence and well-being," says founder Dani Austin. "Our expansion into additional Ulta Beauty stores nationwide enables us to touch more lives and empower individuals to embrace a comprehensive approach to hair wellness. We are so grateful to have Ulta Beauty as integral partners, supporting us on our mission to bring Divi's innovative solutions to even more people."

The brand originally launched through Sparked at Ulta Beauty, the retailer's curated assortment of emerging brands and rising beauty stars, in 2022. After experiencing great success with Ulta Beauty's guests, the brand is now expanding to over 1,200 stores in less than one year. Now, as Divi boldly steps into this new chapter, the brand continues to be the embodiment of hope and empowerment, transcending the realm of hair care to foster a sense of belonging, support and well-being for all.

Launched in 2021 by influencer and entrepreneur Dani Austin after her own hair loss journey, Divi's debut product, the cult favorite Scalp Serum, sold out in 2 hours and earned the brand $40M in revenue its first year. Now boasting 4 products including Shampoo, Conditioner and Vitamins, Divi currently has over 8,000 5-star reviews.

Caroline Scharton, Divi's VP of Retail, added, "Expanding our partnership with Ulta Beauty is a natural evolution for Divi. Their commitment to delivering exceptional beauty experiences aligns seamlessly with our brand ethos. We're excited to collaborate with Ulta Beauty's outstanding team members and showcase Divi's hair care solutions to an even broader audience."

To celebrate the expansion into Ulta Beauty nationwide, the brand will launch a Divi Green Ticket Giveaway with $50,000 total in prizes for five lucky winners, running September 21-24. To enter, participants can purchase Divi at their local Ulta Beauty store or online at www.ulta.com and text "Divi" to 866-551-0586. From there, they'll be able to upload a picture of their receipt or order number for a chance to win. Entrants can also enter without purchase by mail.* Five winners will be randomly selected to win $10,000—their ticket to a shopping spree, dream vacation, or wherever their imagination takes them. This grand gesture underscores Divi's profound gratitude towards its community of supporters, whose unwavering belief in the brand's vision has fueled its meteoric rise. The giveaway is subject to Official Rules, available at https://www.diviofficial.com/pages/promotion-terms-of-use .

*MSG & DATA RATES MAY APPLY. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., ages 21+. Void where prohibited. Starts at 7:00 PM CT on 9/21/23; ends at 11:59 PM CT on 9/24/23. To enter without purchase or sending a text, mail a postcard, including your full name, complete address, email address and phone number to: The Divi Green Ticket Giveaway, PO Box 776, Social Circle, GA 30025. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. For full Official Rules, visit https://www.diviofficial.com/pages/promotion-terms-of-use .

All Divi products can be found at www.ultabeauty.com and on www.diviofficial.com .

Follow Divi on Instagram at @diviofficial and on Tiktok @official.divi.

Press Contact: Kristin@teambreakpoint.com

About Divi

Founded in 2021 by creator and entrepreneur Dani Austin after her own personal hair loss journey, Divi is a hair care brand that champions a holistic approach to hair wellness. The brand is driven by their mission to create innovative and clean products that promote hair wellness with ingredients that are effective and backed by science. Divi's clean lineup includes its flagship Scalp Serum, Shampoo, Conditioner and recently launched Hair Vitamins. Beyond hair care, Divi offers a welcoming community to individuals navigating hair loss or thinning, or simply seeking to learn about and implement a healthy hair care routine. For more information about Divi and its clean hair care solutions, please visit www.diviofficial.com or follow Divi on Instagram @diviofficial or Tiktok at @official.divi .

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Divi