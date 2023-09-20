Water Street Healthcare Partners Announces Appointment of Avi Pelossof

Former Immucor CEO to focus on diagnostic and life sciences investment opportunities

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Healthcare Partners, an investor dedicated to building market leaders in health care, today announced the appointment of Avi Pelossof to its team of senior investment professionals and health care executives. With over two decades of industry experience, most recently as president and CEO of Immucor, Mr. Pelossof will work with Water Street's team on opportunities to invest in and grow diagnostics and life sciences businesses.

"Building businesses that specialize in diagnostic tools and technologies is my passion. They play a crucial role in improving patients' lives through their continual innovation in diagnosing and monitoring complex conditions. I'm excited to advance this important work with Water Street. We are looking for opportunities to contribute our knowledge and experience to invest in health care businesses and accelerate their goals for growth," said Mr. Pelossof.

Mr. Pelossof has built numerous businesses during his 20+ years as an executive in the global diagnostics industry. Highlights include:

spearheading Immucor's turnaround to elevate its position in the transfusion and transplant in vitro diagnostics markets and facilitate its successful sale to Werfen

establishing and building Alere's infectious disease business unit (now part of Abbott) from inception into a $750+ million business offering a comprehensive point-of-care diagnostics portfolio

leading the development and commercialization of the industry's first CLIA-waived point-of-care molecular test while serving as a global president with Alere

Scott Garrett, operating partner, Water Street, added: "I served on the board while Avi was CEO at Immucor, and he proved to be one of the most capable operators I've ever worked with. He knows the diagnostics industry inside and out. I'm looking forward to working with Avi to source opportunities to invest in clinical diagnostics businesses and achieve our goal of building them into market leaders."

Water Street is actively pursuing opportunities to invest in and grow companies in three key health care sectors: health care services, medical products and diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals and life sciences. The health care firm's target investments range in size from $50 million to $500 million in value.

About Water Street

Water Street Healthcare Partners is an investor dedicated to building market leaders in health care. The firm has completed more than 150 investments and acquisitions to build 40+ companies that are contributing to improved patient care, innovation, and a more efficient health care system. Working closely with founders and management teams, Water Street aligns its deep industry expertise and network of resources to support businesses' growth objectives. Based in Chicago, Water Street's team is a blend of highly experienced health care executives, investment professionals, and functional specialists. For more information, visit waterstreet.com.

