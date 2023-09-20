MEDIA ALERT: GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN EVENT FEATURING LEADERS FROM PROLOGIS, HOME DEPOT, NVIDIA, INSTACART, BYD AMERICAS AND MORE

Everyone interested in innovation, the global supply chain, logistics real estate, renewable energy, transportation, AI and more. Register here .

• The Supply Chain is Still the Supply Chain, Until AI Steps In : Kyle Bernhardt , Chief Product Officer, TestFit; Gina Chung , VP, Corporate Development, Locus Robotics; Chazz Simms , Co-Founder and CEO, Wise Systems; Evan Smith , Co-Founder and CEO, Altana Technologies.

• Logistics That Learn - Transformation through AI : Azita Martin , VP and GM of AI for Retail, CPG, and QSR, NVIDIA; Warren Packard , Operating Partner, AI Fund.

• Energy Transition and Renewable Energy : Martin Adams , GM and Chief Engineer, LA Department of Water and Power; Alice Jackson , SVP, System Strategy and Chief Planning Officer, Xcel Energy; Carla Peterman , EVP, Corporate Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer, PG&E.

Prologis' GROUNDBREAKERS 2023 – GROUNDBREAKERS is Prologis' annual thought leadership forum that brings together business leaders, industry experts, policymakers, the media and more to explore the future of supply chain logistics.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.