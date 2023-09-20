Holland America Line Launches Global Fresh Fish Program and Names Chef Masaharu Morimoto as its 'Fresh Fish Ambassador'

First-of-its-kind culinary achievement features locally sourced fresh fish from 60 ports worldwide to be served in all dining venues on board and new Morimoto pop-up restaurant

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is taking its cuisine beyond the plate and further innovating its award-winning dining experience by launching a new, global fresh fish program. The pioneering initiative engages a global network of 60 ports to source and serve 80 types of fresh fish on board in all restaurants, going from port to plate in less than 48 hours.

After becoming the first cruise line to serve 100% fresh, certified sustainable Alaska seafood on board its ships in Alaska, Holland America Line is now taking fresh fish worldwide. Under the new program, the cruise line will offer guests fresh fish and ingredients native to various regions, yielding destination-inspired menus and local specialties that tell the story of each itinerary through cuisine.

"We know fresh fish is part of our guests' daily lifestyle, and when they come on board, we are excited to expand their options beyond what they have access to at home," said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. "The ability to source and prepare so many types of fish globally is a testament to our outstanding culinary team. From yellowtail snapper in the Caribbean to barramundi in Australia, the variety of fresh fish we offer is unrivaled in the cruise industry."

The program also includes daily fresh fish specials and a planned expansion of the cruise line's "Savor My Catch" excursion where guests can catch fish that is then prepared and served by chefs on board — all with engaging world-renowned Chef Masaharu Morimoto to serve as Holland America Line's "Fresh Fish Ambassador." Chef Morimoto brings his signature style to curated dishes served in the ships' Dining Rooms this fall, as well as in a new pop-up restaurant available fleetwide by early 2024. Morimoto's dishes and all seafood dishes served across Holland America Line dining venues will be sourced and prepared as part of the global fresh fish program.

"Embarking on this type of culinary journey at sea is a first for me, and I am excited to bring my passion for fresh fish and fresh ingredients onto Holland America Line's fleet," said Chef Morimoto. "I chose to partner with Holland America Line because we share a commitment and passion for fresh and regionally inspired foods, and you will see that come to life in the special dishes and pop-up experience we've created together."

Chef Morimoto's creations are being crafted for the cruise line's main Dining Room menus starting this week and will be available for a supplemental charge fleetwide by early October. Menu additions include "Fresh Black Cod Yuzu," "Morimoto Epice Lobster Tails" and "Fresh Halibut XO."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Chef Morimoto, the foremost expert in this niche," said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food and beverage at Holland America Line. "We share a commitment to serving the freshest ingredients, fish and seafood, in particular. We are excited to have his refined skills and celebrate his culinary style on board. Chef Morimoto brings his mastery and excellence to Holland America Line and is a great partner to bring this port-to-plate program to life."

'Morimoto by Sea' Pop-Up to be Featured on Every Ship

Beginning in November, Holland America Line guests can indulge in a full Chef Morimoto experience with an exclusive pop-up restaurant: "Morimoto by Sea." The restaurant and its menu of artfully presented dishes and beverages will take over Tamarind or Pinnacle Grill, depending on the ship, at least once per cruise. Offered to guests for a $55 per person cover charge, the experience will include a multi-course menu, along with vegetarian and vegan selections.

An evening at "Morimoto by Sea" is a multi-course dinner that celebrates the fresh fish program with inspired cuisine for a broad range of palates. "Morimoto by Sea" also showcases Chef Morimoto's exclusive alcoholic beverages including Morimoto Brut Rosé and Sake Junmai Morimoto that complement his fresh dishes. The pop-up restaurant will be open fleetwide by early 2024.

Chef Morimoto Dining Room Dishes (examples starting in late September with the remainder of the fleet rollout in October):

Fresh Black Cod Yuzu with yogurt miso pickle vegetables, kimchi eggplant, fried rice and garlic soy.

Morimoto Epice Lobster Tails with lemon foam, seasonal vegetables and Morimoto Epice.

Fresh Halibut XO with Asian vegetables, dried shrimp and scallop XO sauce.

'Morimoto by Sea' Sample Menu Items

Appetizers:

Sushi Plate: (Vegetarian can be requested.) Nigiri with salmon, hamachi, hotate, maki with ebi tempura, Dungeness California, salmon shikai maki.

Morimoto Fresh Tuna Pizza: Anchovy aioli, kalamata olive, red onion, jalapeno.

Tempura Calamari Salad: (Can be served without calamari on request.) Quinoa two ways, white miso dressing.

Pork Gyoza Dumpling: Ginger-scallion sauce.

Tori Paitan Ramen Noodles Soup: Soy egg, bamboo shoot, hot creamy broth poured at the table.

Main Courses:

Crispy Fried Whole Market Fresh Fish: Sweet spicy chili sauce, pickle vegetables.

Ishiyaki Buri Bop: Fresh Pacific yellowtail on rice, cooked at the tableside in a hot stone bowl.

Shrimp Three Way " Morimoto Style :" Tempura, panko, arare-age, tartar, tonkatsu and gochujang sauce.

Angry Lobster Pad Thai: Maine lobster, rice noodles, Thai red curry sauce.

Broiled Beef Tenderloin steak: Japanese-style mushroom sauce.

Jidori Chicken Teriyaki, Chicken Oyster Yakitori: Shichimi togarashi.

Japanese Vegetables Curry: Tofu steak, seasonal vegetables.

Side Dishes:

House fried rice, steamed rice or brown rice.

Wasabi mashed potato.

Wok seared bok choy.

Basket steamed vegetables.

Desserts:

Dark Chocolate Sphere: Ganache, marshmallow, milk hot chocolate sauce.

Tofu Cheesecake: Mango passion, pineapple salsa.

White Chocolate Lime Ganache: Coconut foam, mango sorbet, rice pudding.

Sorbet and Ice cream or Trio: Chef's seasonal selection.

Alcoholic Beverages (by bottle & glass):

Morimoto Brut Rosé.

Morimoto Grgich Hills Chardonnay.

Morimoto Grgich Hills Cabernet Sauvignon.

Sake Junmai Morimoto.

Sake Junmai Ginjo Morimoto.

Sake Junmai Daiginjo Morimoto.

Sake Sparkling Nigori.

Full details about the global fresh fish program can be found at https://www.hollandamerica.com/en/us/onboard-experiences/dining/fresh-fish.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

About Fresh Fish Ambassador Chef Masaharu Morimoto

Chef Masaharu Morimoto — known to millions as the star of Iron Chef and Iron Chef America and now executive producer and head judge for Roku's Sushi Master — has garnered critical and popular acclaim for his seamless integration of Western and Japanese ingredients. In 2001, Chef Morimoto opened his first restaurant in Philadelphia, which was later followed by restaurants in New York, Napa, Honolulu, Boca Raton, Mumbai, Mexico City, Tokyo, and Maui. Morimoto Asia Orlando at Disney Springs opened in 2015, followed by Momosan NYC and Morimoto Las Vegas at MGM Grand in 2016. Morimoto Asia Waikiki, Momosan Waikiki, and Morimoto Doha opened in 2018. Next came Momosan Seattle (2019), Momosan Wynwood (2020), Morimoto Taghazout Bay (2021), Sa'Moto (2021), and Momosan at Hub Hall in Boston (2021); and most recently, Morimoto Asia Napa and Momosan Santana Row (2022), bringing Chef Morimoto's global restaurant count to 20. His first cookbook, Morimoto: The New Art of Japanese Cooking (2007), won two IACP awards (in the "Chefs and Restaurants" category and the "First Book: The Julia Child Award") and was nominated for a James Beard Foundation Award. His second cookbook, Mastering the Art of Japanese Cooking (2017), introduces readers to the healthy, flavorful, surprisingly simple dishes favored by Japanese home cooks. Follow Chef Morimoto via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or www.ironchefmorimoto.com .

