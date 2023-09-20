GotPhoto Acquires Leader in Sports Photo Graphics Services, Next Gen Photo Solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GotPhoto, the all-in-one platform for the people photography industry, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Next Gen Photo Solutions, a full-service digital graphics company. This strategic addition will create a powerful combination of Next Gen's graphics and the market leader in e-commerce for photographers, GotPhoto, providing a seamless outsourcing integration of image creation for sports photographers! This will also provide photographers with a large library of professionally designed memory mate and banner templates to choose from.

The number one workflow and sales solutions for volume photographers (PRNewswire)

GotPhoto also plans to invest in the current Next Gen system to create an elevated service, providing photographers with better offerings. Pairing Next Gen's system with other technology GotPhoto uses, the hope is to completely automate the sports graphic creation process in the future.

"We are excited to welcome Next Gen to the GotPhoto family," said the CEO of GotPhoto, Benedikt Greifenhofer. "Together, we are looking into automating the graphics creation for end-customers while utilizing Next Gen's expertise in creating dynamic virtual groups, exciting graphics, and memory mates. This will enhance our current offering and provide our customers with an even more comprehensive solution!"

Next Gen Photo Solutions was created by photographers for photographers with the goal of creating high-quality graphics for volume sports photographers. The integration of Next Gen's services into GotPhoto's platform will offer customers an all-in-one solution that minimizes post-production tasks, allowing photographers to focus more on their craft and less on administrative work.

"Joining forces with GotPhoto allows us to expand our reach and make our services more accessible to photographers worldwide," said the founder of Next Gen Solutions, Wes Kroninger. "We look forward to being part of GotPhoto's journey and contributing to its mission of helping photographers spend less time behind their desks and more time behind the lens."

For the past decade, GotPhoto has been the leader in supporting high-volume photographers with its easy-to-use, comprehensive workflow and sales software. With a mission to make photographers more successful, whether you photograph 100 students or 100,000, GotPhoto can help you save time and increase your sales. GotPhoto's recent partnership with EQT Growth, a global investment organization based in Stockholm, Sweden, has shown immense faith in their ability to revolutionize the volume photography industry by supporting the company's next phase of growth.

Next Gen Solutions Next Gen Photo Solutions, Inc. is a full-service digital graphics company built by volume photographers for volume photographers. They offer a range of services, including creating dynamic virtual groups, high-quality graphics, memory mates, and other editing services such as background removal and touch-ups, to help photographers get their lives back by reducing tedious post-production tasks.

For more information, please visit www.gotphoto.com or www.nextgenphotosolutions.com .

Media Contact: marketing@gotphoto.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GotPhoto