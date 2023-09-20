Digital Global Systems Emerges From Stealth With New Partners, Trials and Patents To Demonstrate Premier RF Awareness and Spectrum Sharing Capabilities

Partners with Dell to Provide Enhanced RF Awareness for the City of Las Vegas

Exhibiting with O-RAN Pioneer Airspan at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas 2023

Exhibiting DGS installation via COTS-based Deepwave Digital sensors

Partners with Distributor Excelerate Technologies for Government and Public Services

Leads Industry in Spectrum Optimization/Management With Expanded Patent Profile

"Advanced Functionality" for RANs Highlighted in ABI Research Report

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Global Systems (DGS), an innovator and leader in delivering dynamic spectrum sharing to improve private wireless networks, enable 5G services, and enhance the Next-Gen RAN, announced today new partnerships and developments built around the company's proprietary persistent RF awareness technology. DGS has partnered with Airspan to demo its tech at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas 2023, partnered with Deepwave Digital to illustrate DGS's easy software installation with third-party commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware, and partnered with Dell to deliver a CBRS neutral host POC with the City of Las Vegas. Additionally, DGS has signed Excelerate Technology as its new distribution partner, and technology industry analyst group ABI Research (ABI) has just published its report on DGS's dynamic spectrum sharing technology.

Private Wireless Networking (PRNewswire)

As wireless communications needs expand exponentially and spectrum becomes increasingly congested and contested, the need for an alternative approach for industry and enterprise has become increasingly urgent. Existing spectrum sharing alternatives suffer from limitations that hinder networks from optimally enabling low-latency, high-reliability services that are critical for organizations across many sectors, including public safety, defense & public sector, airports, smart city infrastructure, and utilities, among many others.

DGS has developed patented technologies that provide spectrum utilization measurement and facilitate low-latency and high-reliability communications using today's 5G networks. DGS partnerships and announcements include:

Dell and the City of Las Vegas : DGS and Dell are partnering on a neutral host CBRS proof-of-concept for the City Las Vegas, which is a leader in Smart City initiatives. The initiative will allow DGS to demonstrate the value of persistent RF measurements within the context of CBRS network operations effectiveness. The partners will demonstrate their combined technology's value proposition via this project to support the City of Las Vegas public employees;

Airspan at MWC Las Vegas: Airspan has partnered to demonstrate the importance of DGS RF awareness technology for RAN vendors at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas 2023, September 26-28 . Guests are invited to meet with Airspan and DGS for an exhibit at DGS booth 530 in the conference exhibition hall;

Deepwave Digital at MWC Las Vegas: Deepwave Digital, which manufactures hardware sensors, including Software Defined Radios (SDRs) with on-board GPU and CPU capabilities that support edge processing and Artificial Intelligence, has been selected by DGS to demo its software installation at the DGS booth at MWC Las Vegas. The companies will partner to provide commercial off-the-shelf solutions to easily leverage DGS's software solution with Deepwave's hardware;

Excelerate: DGS is pleased to announce a new distribution partnership with Excelerate Technology, a leading provider of hybrid connectivity solutions to governments, civil defense agencies, and emergency services worldwide. Excelerate will utilize DGS's RF situational awareness and anomalous signal detection to increase the security posture of their clients;

Patents : DGS continues to invest heavily in RF awareness research and has added new U.S. and international patents to its portfolio. Now with a total of 135 patents issued to date, the company leads in the four key technology areas needed for spectrum optimization and management, which include RF capture, RF analysis, actionable data, and process optimization. DGS is second only to Qualcomm in patents issued in the area of spectrum management;

ABI Research White Paper On Dynamic Spectrum Sharing: Leading analyst group ABI Research has published a whitepaper entitled " Dynamic Spectrum Sharing for Private Cellular, " stating that RAN vendors can gain market share by integrating DGS' DSMS (dynamic spectrum management system) into their equipment. This will allow them to better understand the RF environment, which will result in more efficient deployments and systems. To view the white paper, please visit Leading analyst group ABI Research has published a whitepaper entitled "" stating that RAN vendors can gain market share by integrating DGS' DSMS (dynamic spectrum management system) into their equipment. This will allow them to better understand the RF environment, which will result in more efficient deployments and systems. To view the white paper, please visit https://www.dgsmwc2023.com/white-papers

"For the last decade, DGS has developed and implemented technology to make radio frequency spectrum — the lifeblood of wireless network services — universally accessible and usable in today's digital economy," said Fernando Murias, chairman and CEO of Digital Global Systems. "Today, we are seeing a major uptick in demand for our capabilities as wireless networks strain to support the growing need for high-reliability, low-latency performance to support carriers, municipalities, government entities, enterprises and more."

"DGS's dynamic spectrum sharing capabilities are a valuable and credible approach to understanding the RF channel and making sure that interference and channel impairments can be addressed in near real-time. This opens valuable communications opportunities to improve private and licensed wireless network performance and enhance next gen RANs," said ABI Principal Analyst Leo Gergs, who authored the white paper.

Mr. Murias and Mr. Gergs discuss dynamic spectrum sharing and private wireless networks in a video released this week. To hear their conversation, go to https://www.dgsmwc2023.com/ceo-interview

With its dynamic spectrum management technology, DGS enables companies to use 5G to cost-effectively optimize communications in the office and in the field, across multiple IoT applications. As demand for wireless spectrum will grow, the ability to maximize utilization of available spectrum in real time will become even more critical to ensure U.S. wireless networks and related services continue to drive innovative, new technologies to stay technologically competitive on the global stage.

About DGS:

Digital Global Systems (DGS) blends deep expertise, innovative thinking and groundbreaking technology to deliver next-generation network optimization solutions for dynamic wireless spectrum management, critical asset protection, and high-tech defense systems. DGS is headquartered in Tysons, VA, and serves customers worldwide. It has been awarded more than 100 U.S. patents for the advancement of spectrum and RF data management, with additional patents pending. Organizations across a variety of sectors use DGS technology to cost-effectively maximize the performance of their wireless networks using the company's unique, deep and persistent RF awareness solutions, as well as micro-edge data processing capabilities.

To learn more about DGS's innovative RF awareness and wireless network optimization technologies, visit digitalglobalsystems.com .

