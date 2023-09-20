Boom Supersonic Reaches Overture Superfactory Milestone

Construction on Overture's final assembly line remains on track for completion in 2024

DENVER, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Supersonic , the company building the world's fastest airliner, today shared a progress update on the construction of the Overture Superfactory. The Overture Superfactory is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located on a 62-acre campus at the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina. Overture is Boom's sustainable supersonic airliner, capable of flying twice as fast as today's commercial planes on up to 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Boom commemorated a significant construction milestone by "topping out" the Overture Superfactory when the final structural beam was raised into place, completing the building's frame. Boom recently finished the decking on top of the structure, began installing the metal side panels which make up the walls, and started pouring the concrete flooring slabs. With a significant portion of the exterior building constructed, the Overture Superfactory continues to take shape and remains on track for completion in 2024.

"We continue to be pleased with the progress on the Overture Superfactory, our final assembly line for Overture," said Chris Taylor, vice president of manufacturing at Boom Supersonic. "This milestone is a testament to the hard work of the numerous trade teams who are building the Superfactory, and marks an important step forward in building the sustainable supersonic future in the Piedmont Triad."

In 2022, Boom Supersonic announced the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina as the home to the Overture Superfactory. Construction began on the site in January 2023, and since then, Boom has been building the campus in sections, focusing first on the final assembly line where Boom will have the capacity to produce up to 33 Overture aircraft per year, which can grow to 66 per year with the addition of a second line. The Overture Superfactory is roughly 150,000 square feet with an additional 24,000 square feet of office space.

"Our vision for the Piedmont Triad International Airport is to become the hub for aviation innovation," said Kevin Baker, Executive Director of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. "Boom is positioned to define the next century of progress in air travel, and we are proud to see their vision taking shape in our backyard with the Overture Superfactory in the Triad."

Looking ahead, Boom will continue construction of the Overture Superfactory with BE&K Building Group and their design partner, BRPH. The building will be LEED certified in keeping with Boom's commitment to environmental sustainability.

"BE&K Building Group has delivered disciplined teams of experts providing decades of design and construction expertise to the aviation and aerospace sector," said Frank Holley, President and CEO of BE&K Building Group. "We are honored to team with Boom, our design partner BRPH, the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, and the project's many other participants in the construction of the Overture Superfactory."

Boom provided a detailed look at the facility's progress during the Paris Air Show in July, along with significant Symphony and Overture program advances. Updates include signing structural supplier agreements with Aernnova for Overture's wings, Leonardo for the fuselage and wing box, and Aciturri for the empennage. Boom also shared several program milestones for Symphony™, the propulsion system for Overture, including an expansion of Boom's partnership with Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT), a business unit of Kratos, to assemble the initial production unit for ground test, flight test, and certification.

About Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic is transforming air travel with Overture, the world's fastest airliner, optimized for speed, safety, and sustainability. Serving both civil and government markets, Overture will fly at twice the speed of today's airliners and is designed to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company has secured SAF offtake agreements from Dimensional Energy and AIR COMPANY, bringing its total to 10 million gallons of SAF per year for Overture's net zero carbon flight test program. Overture's order book, including orders and pre-orders from American Airlines, United Airlines, and Japan Airlines stands at 130 aircraft. Boom is working with Northrop Grumman for government and defense applications of Overture. Suppliers and partners collaborating with Boom on the Overture program include Aernnova, Leonardo, Aciturri, Safran Landing Systems, Eaton, Collins Aerospace, and the United States Air Force.

Symphony™ is the propulsion system that will power Overture, a Boom-led collaboration with world-class partners including Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT), a business unit of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., GE Additive and StandardAero. For more information, visit https://boomsupersonic.com.

