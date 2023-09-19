WIN Learning to Provide Student Readiness Solution to Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology

KINGSTON, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN Learning, a national leading developer of award-winning career readiness solutions since 1996, has been selected by the Tennessee Board of Regents to provide a student readiness solution to the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology across the state for the next five years.

WIN Learning's credential - Academic Skills is endorsed by the National Work Readiness Council, a national nonprofit.

The student readiness solution measures the foundational workplace academic skills of college applicants to determine their level of preparation for a specific program of study. The student readiness solution is a combination of WIN Learning's Academic Skills Courseware and the Academic Skills Assessments. The courseware and assessments contain three core subject areas, Work Ready Math, Work Ready Reading, and Work Ready Data.

The achievement level skills correlate to the U.S. Department of Labor's O*NET Content Model Framework, the nation's leading source of non-bias occupational data. When students pass all three proctored assessments, they earn the National Work Readiness Credential - Academic Skills which is a valid and reliable indicator of their mastery of these core skills. The credential is endorsed by the National Work Readiness Council, a national nonprofit workforce development, training, and advocacy organization.

The assessments not only test students' foundational academic skills, but they also evaluate students' ability to apply those skills to real life workplace scenarios across all industries and occupations, which helps students better understand how prepared they are to pursue a specific occupation and how these skills can be utilized no matter their career path.

"Providing the student readiness solution to all TCAT campuses, including those located in correctional facilities, is a great way for participants to see how prepared they are for post-secondary education and how their skills correlate to occupations in O*NET," said Teresa Chasteen-Dunn, CEO of WIN Learning. "We are proud to be working with our home state to prepare students for their careers and strengthen the Tennessee workforce."

About WIN Learning

Since 1996, WIN has become the leading provider of career readiness solutions to help business, industry, workforce, and districts prepare pathways for students' and job seekers' futures, whether they are college, trade school, military, or workplace bound. WIN's e-learning solutions include academic and employability skills courseware, assessments, and nationally recognized credentials endorsed by the National Work Readiness Council (www.nwrc.org). To date, more than 10 million students worldwide have participated in the specialized career-driven courseware and education intervention initiatives as well as career readiness certification programs. For more information, go to www.winlearning.com or call 888-717-9461.

Contact: Steve Fain, Executive Vice President

Phone: 888.717.9461

Email: info@winlearning.com

