May Mobility announces first California deployment, aims to improve access to healthcare with on-demand autonomous microtransit

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May Mobility , a leader in the development and deployment of autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, today announced it is working with the Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) to provide its microtransit service to improve access to healthcare in Martinez, California. May Mobility has been selected to provide on-demand transportation for staff, patients, their families and others in the surrounding community. The service aims to reduce medical appointment cancellations and absences due to a lack of convenient, accessible transportation.

CCTA intends to integrate May Mobility's autonomous vehicle technology into its existing transportation network, expanding the authority's autonomous fleet. The fleet will include seven vehicles, three of which will be wheelchair-accessible models that feature an ADA-compliant wheelchair ramp and securement system.

This autonomous microtransit service will be powered by Via, the global leader in TransitTech. Riders will be able to book an on-demand AV ride through the Via-powered May Mobility app ( Google Play or App Store ) or by calling a phone number. Via's AI-based booking and routing algorithms are designed to match riders headed in the same direction into one AV to create efficient shared trips.

"May Mobility is thrilled to work with our partners at CCTA to improve access to transportation for public health facilities," said Manik Dhar, chief commercial officer for May Mobility. "Our on-demand, autonomous microtransit is a perfect solution to aid CCTA's efforts to improve healthcare outcomes and equity by helping patients get to and from their medical appointments on time. This opportunity further proves that autonomous vehicle technology can fill the gaps in public transportation."

May Mobility has already taken steps to prepare for service in the state, securing its autonomous vehicle testing permit from the California Department of Motor Vehicles, which allows AV testing supervised by a human operator. In addition to stops at local medical facilities, the deployment plans to include stops that enhance transit connectivity. May Mobility, Via and CCTA will continue to identify stops that connect the community with local points of interest and public health facilities that will improve the quality of life for county residents.

"CCTA is excited to partner with May Mobility on this initiative. Their experience serving communities with accessible first and last-mile microtransit services makes them the perfect partner for this project," said Timothy Haile, executive director for CCTA. "Improved access to transportation was a direct ask from our community. They need reliable, on-demand transit to help them take care of their needs and improve their quality of life. May Mobility worked with us to design a service that provides accessibility and flexibility to serve the healthcare needs of our community and beyond."

"Via is thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with May Mobility to bring AVs to the public transit ecosystem in Contra Costa County, where our tech will together serve crucial healthcare connections for the community," said Meghan Grela, autonomous lead at Via. "This deployment underscores our shared vision that AVs play a major role in creating efficient, flexible public transportation networks fit for the 21st century."

When this deployment goes live, estimated by early 2024, May Mobility will have active operations in California, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas and Arizona.

About May Mobility

May Mobility, established in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2017, is building the world's best autonomy system. Its proprietary Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system is at the core of its mission to help make cities safer, greener, and more accessible. MPDM's proven track record has delivered more than 335,000 autonomy-enabled rides to date in several public transit applications across the U.S. and Japan. With key strategic partnerships including some of the world's most innovative automotive and transportation companies, such as Toyota Motor Corporation, May Mobility aims to achieve the highest standard in rider safety, sustainability, and transportation equity. For more information, visit www.maymobility.com .

About the Contra Costa Transportation Authority

The Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) is a public agency formed by Contra Costa voters in 1988 to manage the county's transportation sales tax program and oversee countywide transportation planning efforts. With a staff of twenty people managing a multibillion-dollar suite of projects and programs, CCTA is responsible for planning, funding and delivering critical transportation infrastructure projects and programs that connect our communities, foster a strong economy, increase sustainability, and safely and efficiently get people where they need to go. CCTA also serves as the county's designated Congestion Management Agency, responsible for putting programs in place to keep traffic levels manageable. More information about CCTA is available at ccta.net .

