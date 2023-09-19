Bizzabo Launches Studios, a Premium Event Creative and Production Service

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzabo , the Event Experience OS, today announced the launch of Bizzabo Studios, a premium event service that merges award-winning event technology with top-tier creative and operational expertise to create compelling, captivating events — both online or in-person.

Event organizers face increasing pressure to produce engaging events that deliver valuable content, facilitate relationships, and meet critical business targets, all while successfully navigating budget fluctuations and shifts in strategy. Amid this challenging environment, flawless execution and seamless guest experience are more critical than ever. To help marketing teams achieve more with less overhead, they can now lean on a veteran team that knows the event technology inside out and has a proven history of delivering results — every single time.

Over the past several years, Bizzabo and supporting partner Smyle , an award-winning creative agency, have successfully executed more than 250 events together for clients including Amazon, Salesforce, ABB, AspenTech, Financial Times, Lululemon, and Wella. With Bizzabo Studios, event marketers can instantly unlock the creative and operational expertise that comes from executing thousands of successful events around the world. Smyle will be using its decades of global digital and hybrid experiential expertise to support the new Studio.

Bizzabo Studios offers several event service packages with a predefined scope of work that can be kicked off quickly, giving clients maximum value. These packages include template design, registration setup, and end-to-end event configuration.

"This Bizzabo-Smyle partnership has brought together two of the best in the business to develop a truly unique offering for our customers," said Eran Ben-Shushan, CEO and Cofounder of Bizzabo. "With Bizzabo Studios, event organizers can get the best of both worlds — our world-class event technology and Smyle's unmatched creative and production expertise — to create compelling event experiences for attendees and sponsors while delivering strong business results."

The Studios team is also available for custom engagements, including project management, creative services, strategic consultation, content creation, and production services.

About Bizzabo:

Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data private and secure. Bizzabo powers the events of world-leading brands — from Fortune 100 enterprise organizations and financial institutions to creative agencies and scaling tech companies. Bizzabo was founded in 2011 by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and is headquartered in New York and Tel Aviv.

About Smyle:

Smyle is an award-winning creative agency with comprehensive in-house services, including digital, physical and hybrid experiences, content, strategy & creative, measurement, and sustainability. The agency is committed to creating experiences and stories that make a positive difference to people, brands, and planet. Smyle is part of The Smyle Group.

