BASIL HAYDEN® EXPLORES THE MORE REFINED SIDE OF RYE WITH NEW PERMANENT OFFERING - MALTED RYE

As the rye renaissance continues, Basil Hayden offers a more approachable rye with 100% malted rye mash bill

CLEREMONT, Ky., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Basil Hayden® expands its award-winning whiskey portfolio with the launch of a new permanent expression, Basil Hayden Malted Rye. An entirely new entrant into the rye category, Basil Hayden Malted Rye delivers an approachable, unexpected softness rarely seen in rye whiskey.

Crafted by eighth generation master distiller, Freddie Noe, this special release is created using a distinct malting process that transforms the rye grain to create a more subtle, mellow spice with delicate sweet and floral notes. This offering shines a light on what whiskey can be and invites consumers to explore the more refined side of rye, with the liquid delicately poised between Basil Hayden's signature smooth taste profile and the spicier notes of rye.

"Basil Hayden continues to push boundaries in the tradition of my grandfather Booker Noe. We are continuing to challenge perceptions with our newest permanent expression, Basil Hayden Malted Rye, introducing an entirely new flavor profile within the whiskey category," said eighth generation master distiller, Freddie Noe. "It delivers a more refined side, an unexpected softness and approachability, creating a new way to experience rye."

Light amber in color, the 100% malted rye mash bill imparts a union of flavors. Malted Rye offers an elegant floral aroma, soft notes of vanilla and toasted rye on the palette, and a warm spice finish. Bottled at 80 proof, Malted Rye is a well-balanced and refined liquid. It is recommended to serve neat to allow the mash bill to truly shine.

Arriving just in time for the holiday season, Basil Hayden Malted Rye's approachable take on rye will elevate any occasion and invite guests on a journey of discovery. The offering joins Basil Hayden Toast as a super-premium permanent addition to the portfolio, Malted Rye will be hitting the shelves nationwide September 2023 with a suggested retail price of $59.99/750mL.

About Basil Hayden

Crafted in 1992 by Booker Noe as part of the Small Batch collection, Basil Hayden introduced a more subtle side of bourbon compared to its counterparts. Inspired by bourbons with high-rye mash bills, Booker set out to create a bourbon that would offer an approachable taste profile and defy preconceived bourbon perceptions. Basil Hayden Bourbon welcomes new drinkers into whiskey and showcases new occasions to drink it. Beyond its flagship Basil Hayden Bourbon, the brand has pushed the boundaries of innovation in recent years. These intriguing offerings have included expressions such as Basil Hayden Toast, Dark Rye, 10-Year, Subtle Smoke and the new, limited time release of Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask Finish.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory's core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

