Orange Marketing Group Launches New MedTech Vertical Marketing Practice

WARSAW, Ind. , Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Marketing Group, an industry leader in marketing solutions based in Northern Indiana, is proud to announce the official launch of its MedTech practice. With proven expertise and a strong track record in the Orthopedic Capital of the World, Orange is now the go-to partner for medical device/technology companies seeking to maximize their marketing impact and achieve sustainable success.

Having been active in the MedTech sector for more than 10 years, Orange Marketing Group has honed its expertise and refined its understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities presented by this dynamic industry. With the official launch of its MedTech division, the company is offering a comprehensive suite of tailored marketing tools, services, and strategic planning sessions for these companies.

"Our presence in the Orthopedic Capital has always allowed us to focus on this business sector with client-initiated marketing projects," said David Phelps, CEO of Orange Marketing Group. "However, this creative step forward allows us to be more focused and deliver specific packages and campaigns to help our MedTech and MedDevice friends get products and services to market faster and more effectively."

Orange's goal is to be strategic on behalf of its clients. They:

Provide industry-focused research to orthopedic marketing teams

Eliminate communication barriers

Improve efficiencies by producing results in 48 to 72 hours

Significantly reduce project delivery times and costs

For more information on Orange Marketing Group's MedTech practice and how they can assist with your marketing needs, visit orangemktgroup.com/project/medtech-medical-devices.

Orange Marketing Group provides comprehensive marketing solutions for medical device/technology companies. With a deep understanding of the industry, Orange's team of experts delivers powerful strategies that navigate the complex healthcare landscape and reach target audiences. From product launches and brand positioning to lead generation and digital marketing, Orange offers a range of services that enhance visibility, increase market share and drive business growth.

Contact: David Phelps

Phone: (574) 527-4519

Email: dphelps@orangemktgroup.com

