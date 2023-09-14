10x Genomics Expands Gene Expression Flex Offering with New High-Throughput Multiomic Profiling Kit

Strengthen cellular analysis with cost-efficient multiomic readouts and streamlined workflows

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, announced today the commercial availability of a new kit to expand the capabilities of its Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression Flex assay to include high-throughput multiomic cellular profiling. The new kit enables streamlined, multiomic characterization of cell populations so that researchers can expand their options at a larger scale and detect simultaneous gene and protein expression.

"We're building on the momentum and enthusiasm for Chromium Flex by enabling researchers to gain more insights from a single experiment at scale," said Ben Hindson, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer at 10x Genomics. "With this latest launch, multiomic million-cell experiments are now accessible at a fraction of the cost."

The new Feature Barcode Multiplexing kit is part of the company's Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression Flex portfolio, which enables researchers to:

Fix and store samples without losing data quality, letting scientists run samples later and simplify transport

Detect proteins at single cell resolution with workflows that enable small- to large-scale studies

Batch and scale to profile up to 1M cells in a single run and save up to 75% on per-sample costs

Bring scRNA-seq with industry-leading sensitivity to fresh, frozen or fixed tissue – even FFPE

"Single cell technologies have been transformative for our understanding of human health and disease," said Peter Skene, Director of High Resolution Translational Immunology at the Allen Institute. "Historically, single cell multi-omics have only profiled 1000s of cells per experiment, limiting the depth and breadth of questions that can be answered. New highly multiplexed single cell technologies, such as 10x Genomics Flex protein multiplex, allow the simultaneous measurement of RNA and protein from millions of cells at a significantly lower cost point. This is a game changer for the research community and will expand opportunities and impact for human health."

The new Feature Barcode Multiplexing Kit is now shipping.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

