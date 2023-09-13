Veeva Introduces Study Portal and VeevaID to Streamline Research Site Trial Execution

Sites will be able to easily access systems across multiple sponsors and studies for

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, North America -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Study Portal, a free cloud application to simplify research site access to sponsor technologies. Study Portal will make it easy for clinical researchers to create and share study profiles containing links to all the relevant sponsor technology systems used for a clinical trial. Users will be able to securely store their individual usernames and passwords with the study profile rather than managing multiple links, usernames, and passwords on sticky notes or spreadsheets. Study Portal will work with all sponsor technology systems.

Veeva Systems

In addition to Study Portal, Veeva announced VeevaID to provide single sign-on for clinical researchers across all sponsor systems, such as Veeva Vault EDC, Veeva Vault Study Training, and Veeva RTSM. When sponsors use Veeva technology and enable VeevaID, the access links in Study Portal will take the user directly to the relevant study screen via single sign-on with no additional username and password required.

"Research sites are focused on patient care, so alleviating the administrative burden of managing large lists of credentials across studies and partners is not a luxury but a necessity," said Dr. Viviënne van de Walle, principal investigator, medical director, PT&R. "Veeva Study Portal is a significant step forward to simplify the technology experience for sites. By providing this at no cost to sites, Veeva is delivering on the vision of offering solutions that are centric to the needs of sites."

VeevaID will also be open to Veeva partners who join the VeevaID partner program, adhere to security standards, and have integrated the VeevaID technology. The program will allow third-party vendors to authenticate using VeevaID for direct system entry through the Study Portal.

Veeva Study Portal and VeevaID are planned for availability in December 2023. Veeva provides free technology solutions to research sites as part of its mission as a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC). Learn more about Veeva Study Portal at studyportal.veeva.com.

