Leading Phone Accessory Brand to Launch AI Customizer to Allow Shoppers to Unleash Their Creativity

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PopSockets , the brand leader in innovative phone accessory solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI Customizer . This integration of generative artificial intelligence represents a pivotal moment for PopSockets by introducing a tool that redefines personalization and self-expression.

POPSOCKETS REVOLUTIONIZES ACCESSORY CUSTOMIZATION WITH NEW AI TOOL

To celebrate, the brand is hosting an immersive AI Customizer Pop-Up Store in Boulder, CO on Sept. 15th and 16th, where customers will be the first to experience the generative AI technology themselves through the brand's customizer platform. Pop-Up attendees will be able to design their own custom phone grips, participate in giveaways and get early access to new cases for iPhone 15. The full rollout of PopSockets AI Customizer will commence on Oct. 3rd on PopSockets.com.

"Our new AI Customizer marks a significant milestone in PopSockets' history of design and technology," said Gary Schoenfeld, CEO of PopSockets. "PopSockets is the first mobile accessory brand to offer consumers a platform for generative AI tools, built to unlock a whole new world of creativity and self-expression. Whether it's an image of a dog skiing down Mt. Everest, a 4-year-old playing tennis on the Golden Gate Bridge, or a tequila bottle shaped like a flamingo with art deco inspiration, with PopSockets' AI Customizer imagination is endless."

The AI Customizer enables users to customize their favorite PopSockets phone accessories by unlocking:

Creative Freedom: Users can easily upload their favorite images and add a description of their choice to give their grips, cases and wallets a personal touch and make it uniquely theirs.

Inspiration At Your Fingertips: The AI Customizer offers ideas and suggestions to jumpstart the creative process, making it easy for shoppers to design a phone accessory they'll love.

Category Innovation: Leveraging patented products marrying style and function, the AI Customizer delivers grips, cases, and wallets – including the new line of iPhone 15 cases – as a canvas designed for the mobile on-the-go life.

These initiatives serve as a continuation of PopSockets' success following its MagSafe Round grip products. As PopSockets continues to push the boundaries of customization, it remains dedicated to providing users with the tools they need to transform their devices into personalized works of art.

For more information on PopSockets and the AI Customizer , the Boulder Pop-Up Store, and product offerings, please visit PopSockets.com and follow @popsockets on social media.

About PopSockets

Launched in 2014, PopSockets makes empowering, expressive, and playful products that help people phone better. Having sold more than 250 million phone grips in 75 countries, PopSockets now has an expanding ecosystem of related products, including phone cases, wallets, mounts, and chargers. PopSockets aims to become an eternal positivity machine--an enduring global brand that makes an increasingly positive impact on the health and happiness of the planet. Impact initiatives to date include its Poptivism platform and ChangeUp partnership that have resulted in over $4 million in cash and product donations to over 400 non-profits, low-friction recycling programs with TerraCycle®, use of 99% recyclable and FSC certified packaging, company-wide Climate Neutral certification, 90% of products are carbon-neutral certified, and Fair Labor Accreditation status. In 2021, PopSockets was honored as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies.

