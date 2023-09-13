FCCI Insurance Group unveils new mission statement reinforcing commitment to excellence

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group, a trusted leader in the insurance industry for more than 64 years, is proud to announce the launch of its new mission statement, solidifying its dedication to its customers and the communities it serves.

"FCCI empowers its teammates to deliver commercial insurance products and services so businesses can thrive and face the future with confidence."

The refreshed and simplified mission statement encapsulates the essence of FCCI's values: Loyalty, Integrity, Vision, Excellence and Service. It's not just a statement; it's a commitment that aligns with our tagline, "More than a policy. A promise." This pledge reinforces FCCI's position as a forward-thinking and customer-centric insurance provider.

Cina Welch, President and CEO, explained, "This statement is identifiable and memorable to all our stakeholders and aligns with FCCI's strategic vision. We do what we say we'll do. It's part of our foundational DNA."

FCCI has a rich history that goes back to its roots in putting people first. With a commitment to excellence, exceptional service and community engagement, FCCI is dedicated to safeguarding the individuals and businesses throughout its geographical footprint.

About FCCI Insurance Group

Founded in 1959 in Sarasota, Florida, FCCI Insurance Group provides commercial property and casualty insurance, risk control services and surety bonds. FCCI writes business exclusively through 575 contracted agencies and 4,054 independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C. Coverages include auto, crime, cyber liability, equipment, property, general liability, inland marine, umbrella and workers' compensation. Contract and commercial surety bonds are written in 44 states. FCCI insures policyholders across many industries, including agribusiness, construction, manufacturing, medical and professional, restaurants and hospitality, retail, service and repair, and wholesalers and distributors. FCCI has $2.8 billion in assets, $1 billion in direct written premium and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. FCCI has regional and branch offices in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. To learn more, visit www.fcci-group.com.

