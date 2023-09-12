Wego Acquires Travelstop to Expand into Business Travel

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) acquired Travelstop, a revolutionary platform that simplifies business travel and expense management for companies globally. This strategic move will expand Wego's reach into business travel and expense management.

From left to right : Ross Veitch, CEO and Co-founder of Wego and Prashant Kirtane, CEO & Co-founder of Travelstop (PRNewsfoto/Wego) (PRNewswire)

The acquisition will also empower Travelstop to tap into Wego's regional network and leverage its deep understanding of the travel industry to drive growth and provide enhanced services to their customers.

Wego has long been a leader in the travel industry, known for its innovative solutions and commitment to delivering exceptional and seamless travel experiences. Since its launch, Travelstop has emerged as a game-changer in the business travel industry, providing businesses of all sizes with a modern platform that streamlines travel management and automates expense processes.

By combining their resources and expertise, Wego and Travelstop aim to revolutionize the way companies navigate the complexities of corporate travel as well as contribute to the growth and development of the travel industry in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Travelstop," said Ross Veitch, CEO and Co-founder of Wego. "This strategic move is in line with our vision of offering comprehensive travel solutions to businesses in the region. Together, Travelstop and Wego will empower businesses to streamline their travel and expense management processes, introducing new levels of convenience and cost-efficiency."

Through this acquisition, Wego aims to address the unique challenges faced by businesses operating in emerging markets, such as fragmented travel options and manual expense reporting. The combined platform will provide businesses with a one-stop solution, enabling them to seamlessly manage their corporate travel needs while gaining greater visibility and control over expenses.

"We are excited about the immense potential that this partnership brings," said Prashant Kirtane, CEO & Co-founder of Travelstop. "With our combined expertise and assets, we are confident in our ability to deliver an exceptional business travel experience to our customers. Our focus on product innovation and on customer satisfaction will enable us to set new industry standards and redefine the future of business travel."

According to August 2022 'GBTA BTI Outlook Annual Global Report & Forecast', the APAC and Middle East regions stand as the largest and most rapidly expanding markets in business travel. In 2023, APAC and the Middle East regions are set to contribute to 46% of the total global business travel expenditure.

As Wego and Travelstop join forces, both companies are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings. By leveraging each other's strengths, the combined entity is well-positioned to redefine business travel and expense management in emerging markets and empower companies to navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving global economy.

To download the press kit, please use this link.

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website. Wego was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

About Travelstop

Travelstop is a revolutionary platform aimed at modernising and simplifying business travel. Travelstop builds tools to help growing businesses manage their business travel and expenses more efficiently. Our mission is to empower businesses with tools that help them reduce costs and improve productivity. We're a passionate team of problem solvers with significant experience in building scalable consumer travel and mobile platforms. Our team brings together expertise across product, design, and engineering from companies including Yahoo!, HomeAway and Expedia.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206620/Ross_Veitch_and_Prashant_Kirtane.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wego