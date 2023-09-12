Save the Date: Long John Silver's Celebrates "Talk Like a Pirate Day"

Unleash your inner swashbuckler to score free food at participating locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Long John Silver's invites pirate aficionados nationwide to celebrate "Talk Like a Pirate Day" on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Customers can set sail to their closest Long John Silver's with their best sea garb and pirate accent to earn free food in honor of the lively holiday.

Available at participating locations, customers are encouraged to give their best "ahoy" or "shiver me timbers" to receive a free piece of fish or chicken. For more adventurous buccaneers, dress like a pirate and get an extra special treat – a free, two-piece fish or chicken basket.

"We are proud to create treasured moments for our customers that will last a lifetime," said Christopher Caudill, senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Long John Silver's. "'Talk Like a Pirate Day' is another opportunity for us to connect with our customers and thank them for their passion for our brand. We look forward to seeing our guests channel their inner pirate."

Mark your calendars, Long John Silver's fans and plan to chart a course to your local Long John Silver's for fintastic fun on Sept. 19!

About Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's was founded in 1969 and has grown into the nation's largest quick-service seafood chain. With restaurants nationwide and delivery available from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver's continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook or Instagram.

