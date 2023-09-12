Holey Moley Golf Club Denver 'Tees Up' Fun, Food and Fab Deals

Australian mini-golf concept opens first U.S. club in Denver; says it's ready to 'Kick Putt' and will serve up a 'Par-Tee'

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holey Moley Denver is officially open to the public – and is already making waves for offering the craziest, most Insta-worthy putt-putt rounds in the U.S. To mark the brand's stateside debut, Holey Moley is inviting Colorado residents and visitors in for a 2-for-1 mini golf 'Par-Tee' the entire month of September.

In the location at 1201 18th Street, guests have access to super-vibey, multi-sensory experiences, 27 mini golf holes and new, iconic pop-culture themes woven throughout the space. Golfers can get creative at the "Art Party" hole; they can win big at the "Duck Shoot" hole or phone home on the "The Moon and Pars" hole. After they shoot their shots, guests can enjoy a photo-worthy cocktail like the Sugar Caddy, Pop Till You Drop, Partee Punch and Rub A Dub In The Tub. The drinks pair perfectly with tee-rific menu options, including the Classic Burger, Club Melt, The Beet Drop Salad, Oaxaca Fries, Grilled Elote Corn Ribs, Braised Birria Pizza and Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders.

"Holey Moley takes the familiar and beloved mini golf concept and transforms it into an engaging world of fun," said CEO Michael Schreiber. "We've always had an irreverent spirit and now we've taken a distinctly American twist with our first U.S.-based location. We chose Denver because, like Holey Moley, this city knows how to have a good time."

Day or night, Holey Moley Denver tees it up for all guests. With a variety of options for dining, beverages, functions and events – all under one roof – Holey Moley trades day into night to cater to all guests at any time from family outings during the day, to corporate happy hours and more.

To celebrate its Mile High debut, Holey Moley is offering 18 holes for the price of nine for the entire month of September. Available Monday through Thursday for $14, 2-for-1 mini golf can be booked on the website by using promo code WELCOME at check-out.

Visit HoleyMoley.com to book a tee time, check out the full menu and learn more about how to reserve space to host large functions and events.

About Holey Moley Golf Club Denver:

Holey Moley is a mini golf course and bar that turns traditional putt-putt into a multi-sensory labyrinth of unique holes. It's nifty, it's nostalgic, it's a bit 80s, and a bit 90s. Mostly, it's the craziest round of mini golf you've ever played. With drinks, cocktails and tunes on offer at our full-service bar, The Caddyshack, all of your off-the-green needs are taken care of. We are *not* in even a tiny way affiliated with any of the creators of popular culture that some of our holes may, or may not, remind you of.

About Funlab:

Funlab is Australia's premiere creator of competitive socializing experiences. From arcades, bowling alleys, mini golf and much more, Funlab believes in taking familiar concepts and transforming them into immersive worlds of fun where people can connect in real life. Magnifying every small detail to create extraordinary experiences, Funlab operates 42 venues across 9 brands and over 2200 employees. Funlab opened its first of four Holey Moley locations in the United States in September 2023 with additional locations scheduled for early 2024.

Holey Moley Denver - Duck Shoot (PRNewswire)

Holey Moley Denver Holes - Moonshot (PRNewswire)

Holey Moley Denver Food & Drinks (PRNewswire)

Holey Holey Moley Denver Cocktail - Rub A Dub in the Tub (PRNewswire)

Holey Moley Denver Pro Shop (PRNewswire)

Holey Moley Golf Club Logo (PRNewswire)

Holey Moley Denver Bar (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Funlab