Enjoin celebrates 35 years of excellence in clinical documentation integrity

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. , Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1988, Garry L. Huff, MD, CCS envisioned a clinical care environment in which physicians, clinical documentation specialists (CDS), and medical coding professionals collaborate to improve patient outcomes through advanced clinical documentation practices. It's this vision that inspired him to create a clinical documentation integrity (CDI) company that eventually rebranded to Enjoin in 2015. Enjoin continues to provide patient-centered, physician-directed CDI services and workforce solutions to pave the way for financial sustainability. Most recently, the company received 100% customer satisfaction and A+ ratings in a KLAS CDI services assessment.

Pioneering CDI across the continuum

"Clinical documentation integrity has been in our DNA since the very beginning," says Huff. "We were the original pioneers of pre-bill reviews for DRG validation and CDI programs with a model promoting side-by-side collaboration between coders and physicians. Enjoin's model has helped hundreds of organizations, including esteemed health systems and academic medical centers, achieve a consistent return on investment of more than 700%."

Over the years, Enjoin has helped clients successfully navigate the conversion of ICD-9 to ICD-10, the shift from fee-for-service to pay-for-performance, the growth of risk adjustment and population health programs, the reliance on data analytics to improve business performance, and healthcare workforce shortages. Enjoin continues to evolve and innovate commensurate with client needs and industry developments through its distinctive ability to unite CDI and mid-revenue cycle functions.

"Our goal has been—and will always be—to enhance communication and understanding among all individuals involved in coding and documentation," says Huff.

Expanding the Enjoin team

Over the years, Enjoin has also grown its executive leadership team to support mid-revenue cycle solution expansion and demonstrate its commitment to quality.

In 2018, Enjoin named James Fee, MD, CCS, CCDS as chief executive officer due, in part, to Fee's achievements in both clinical practice and CDI consulting and organizational strategy and management as well as his belief in the importance of collaboration and that the most effective CDI programs are those that are targeted, effective, efficient, sustainable, and resource aligned.

"Only through collaboration will teams be successful," says Fee. "We inspire organizations to create sustainable growth and achievable innovation, and we integrate each Enjoin team member's passion and dedication for CDI within the customer partnership."

In 2022, Enjoin appointed Justin C. Schmidt as co-CEO to accelerate market-driven services for clinical and financial strategic alignment.

Promoting a physician-directed approach

As the company's story continues to evolve, one thread remains constant: Nationally renowned physicians are at the core of everything Enjoin does. These individuals possess a strong academic background in scientific based medicine and years of clinical practice coupled with certified coding and clinical documentation credentials.

"Enjoin prides itself on using an evidence-based clinical approach to ensure clinical documentation and coding accurately translate the patient's story," says Schmidt. "We will continue to consistently provide a high-value partnership, tangible outcomes, and return on investment while simultaneously demonstrating a commitment to education and customer success."

Driving industry-wide excellence in clinical documentation

Enjoin remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge thought-leadership content to the healthcare industry. Through its complimentary series, The Breakroom, listeners benefit from physician-led presentations that provide up-to-date clinical information that supports documentation and coding integrity. In addition, the company plans to leverage Enjoin's clinical database outcomes by applying machine learning and artificial intelligence for work queue prioritization to enhance DRG accuracy and efficiency.

"As the largest physician-led documentation integrity company, Enjoin is honored to celebrate 35 years of serving clients and helping them achieve excellence in clinical documentation," says Fee. "The healthcare delivery model is rapidly evolving and Enjoin remains committed to bringing service innovation bridging clinical care to the future of CDI."

About Enjoin

Since 1988, Enjoin has offered clinically integrated physician directed solutions to improve the quality of documentation and coding, and optimize mid-revenue cycle performance. Led by clinical leaders and practicing physicians for 35 years, we focus on improving patient outcomes with deep clinical expertise and advanced clinical documentation practices to drive clinical integration, revenue integrity, and quality of care. Enjoin clients achieve a demonstrable improvement in CMI, coding accuracy, quality metrics, risk adjustment and physician alignment. For more information, visit enjoincdi.com.

