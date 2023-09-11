Groundfloor launches Labs and announces first two investment product partnerships

Labs by Groundfloor helps new alternative investment concepts accelerate growth with direct access to retail investor capital

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundfloor , the investment technology platform offering the ease of savings with the real returns of investing, is launching a new partnership program and publicly unveiling its Labs initiative during the Blueprint Conference. The company recently surpassed $1 billion in investments on its platform and is accelerating growth through the Labs partnership program. Labs opened in beta earlier this year and already has $10 million in AUM and growing. The initiative is designed to support partner entrepreneurs as they develop new concepts and help them quickly bring financial products to market by distributing to an established audience of alternative investors. Blueprint attendees can visit Booth #612 to learn more about Labs by Groundfloor.

"For the past 10 years, Groundfloor has established a formidable track record in launching and scaling new alternative investment concepts for the mass market of individual retail investors," said co-founder and CEO Brian Dally. "With the launch of Labs, we're opening up not only our large investor base, but also our deep regulatory, underwriting and asset management expertise to entrepreneurs who share our vision. Together, we're helping millions of investors build more wealth with tools that are better than those based on the same old public market securities."

The first two partners to have participated in Labs prior to its public launch are:

Nectar — a provider of cash flow advances to experienced operators of short-term rental properties, for which Labs has funded 43 deals with over $5 million year to date

Discount Lots — a provider of financing to land investors, for which Labs has funded 12 deals for over $500,000 in its first month on the Groundfloor platform

"Partnering with Groundfloor has been invaluable for us," said Nectar co-founder and CEO Derrick Barker. "We always thought our product would be attractive to individual investors, and working with Labs proved it—fast. This new source of capital has already had a big impact on our growth, and we look forward to expanding our collaboration."

Established capital providers and early stage entrepreneurs interested in learning more about Groundfloor Labs Partner Program should visit info.groundfloor.us/labs-by-groundfloor.

About Groundfloor

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, Groundfloor is an award-winning fintech company that offers the ease of savings with the real returns of investing. Known for its regulatory prowess and developing completely new financial products for individual investors, the company was the very first to be qualified to offer real estate debt investments for both accredited and non-accredited audiences alike. The company has won numerous awards for its product innovation and growth, including four years in a row of being on the Inc. 5000 List. Since it launched in 2013, Groundfloor's investors have consistently seen 10% annualized returns across its short-term investment offerings. For more information or to get started investing fractionally in real estate, visit Groundfloor.com .

