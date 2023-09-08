WILLOWWOOD UNVEILS NEW BRAND IDENTITY USHERING IN ERA OF INNOVATION

MOUNT STERLING, Ohio, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WillowWood® announced the launch of a new brand identity to mark its expansion into multiple new product lines and technologies. Beyond recent liner innovations, which include Alpha SmartTemp® gel liners that significantly reduce sweat and moisture, WillowWood now also designs and manufactures the META® Line of high-performance feet with a unique unibody design, the novel Alpha Control® myoelectric liner for upper limb bionic prosthetics, and distributes the recently PDAC approved lightweight, intuitive, and safe powered INTUY™ Knee.

WillowWood’s new brand identity is a promise to keep pushing the forefront of the O&P industry. (PRNewswire)

"Our new brand reflects the dramatic progress we have made in broadening our prosthetic solutions for individuals with limb difference, while still honoring our rich 115-year history. It's time for our brand to properly reflect the game-changers that our organization has been launching and will continue to bring to the O&P community," said Mahesh Mansukhani, CEO of WillowWood.

"We embarked nearly five years ago on an outcomes-driven approach to product innovation with the collaboration of many of our research partners and the backing of Federal grant funding, which includes $12 million of new awards secured in just the last two years. Having launched over 15 new products in this same period with pronounced impact on the amputees we serve, and a strong pipeline of development underway, we will be helping to transform the prosthetic industry for years to come," added Daniel Rubin, COO of WillowWood.

The formal launch of the new WillowWood brand will coincide with the AOPA's annual conference in Indianapolis, where the following products will also be featured:

Powered INTUY™ Knee Alpha Control® Myoelectric Liner META® High-Performance Feet Alpha SmartTemp® Gel Liner

"We partnered with WillowWood and its exceptional team to transform the prosthetics industry, and the new brand reflects its market-leading innovation. WillowWood continues to actively seek acquisitions and partnerships with other prosthetic manufacturers who share our core value of securing great patient outcomes," commented Erin Lansky, Principal at Blue Sea Capital, which made a significant growth investment in the company in December 2021, in partnership with the WillowWood leadership team.

About WillowWood Global LLC

Based in Mount Sterling, Ohio, WillowWood Global (www.willowwood.com) is an industry leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of prosthetic products, including liners, feet, vacuum systems and components. Recognized for its products' superior innovation, quality, and patient outcomes, WillowWood's portfolio includes the Alpha® family of liners, the Koa® LP and Meta® families of high-activity feet, the LimbLogic® vacuum system, and the OMEGA® CAD system. For over 115 years, WillowWood's prosthetic products have helped individuals with limb loss find comfort and functionality, remain active and live life to the fullest.

About Blue Sea Capital

Blue Sea Capital (www.blueseacapital.com) is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that invests in growth-oriented lower middle market companies with EBITDA of up to $30 million. The firm has over $1.3 billion in committed capital and invests across three industry verticals: aerospace & defense, healthcare and industrial growth. Blue Sea Capital's strategy is to partner with talented leaders and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry outperformance and business transformation.

