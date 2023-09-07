MAESTRO DOBEL TEQUILA AND EL MUSEO DEL BARRIO ANNOUNCE CARLOS MARTIEL AS INAUGURAL WINNER OF THE 'MAESTRO DOBEL LATINX ART PRIZE'

The Cuban American artist will receive winning prize including a $50,000 grant and museum showcase

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maestro Dobel® Tequila, creator of the world's first Cristalino from 11th-generation tequila maker Juan Dobel, in partnership with El Museo del Barrio, the country's leading Latinx cultural institution located in the heart of New York City, proudly announce Carlos Martiel as the recipient of the inaugural Maestro Dobel Latinx Art Prize.

Carlos Martiel, inaugural recipient of the Maestro Dobel Latinx Art Prize (PRNewswire)

The bi-annual prize, created to raise awareness and amplify the cultural production of Latinx artists, a segment that has historically been underrepresented in the artworld at large, awards Carlos Martiel a $50,000 grant and a showcase in El Museo del Barrio's Room 110 multidisciplinary space, which will be unveiled in Spring 2024. Welcoming nominations of Latinx artists from across the United States and Puerto Rico, this prize aims to shine a light on the work and creations of talented Latinx artists.

"On behalf of our jury, I am delighted to announce Carlos Martiel as the recipient of the 2023 Maestro Dobel Latinx Art Prize," said Patrick Charpenel, Executive Director of El Museo del Barrio. "Martiel's work beautifully explores the complexity and nuance of racism and racialization, gender, immigration, and the legacy of colonialism in the Americas. We are grateful for our partnership with Maestro Dobel Tequila, who shares our commitment to supporting Latinx artists in the United States."

After reviewing a wide range of nominees submitted by leading curators and experts across the United States based on predetermined criteria established by El Museo, the jury committee - comprised of Cesar Garcia, founder, director and chief curator of The Mistake Room in Los Angeles, Mari Carmen Ramirez, Wortham Curator of Latin American Art at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, Alejandra Martinez, Creative Director of Maestro Dobel Artpothecary and founder of Anonimo Colectivo and Patrick Charpenel, Executive Director of El Museo del Barrio - deliberated and selected Carlos Martiel from a shortlist of talented Latinx artists.

Juan Dobel, Founder of Maestro Dobel Tequila added, "We are proud to award Carlos Martiel the inaugural Maestro Dobel Latinx Art Prize. Through this prize and collaboration with El Museo del Barrio, we hope to further our long-standing commitment to championing communities of artists, creatives, and artisans. This is just the beginning of what I'm confident will be a significant step forward for our artists, our community and all the talented individuals it comprises."

Carlos Martiel was chosen as the recipient of the Maestro Dobel Latinx Art Prize due to his outstanding work as a visual artist, his thought-provoking performances, and the impact of his art in highlighting important themes that resonate with current Latinx audiences.

"I am honored to have been selected as the inaugural winner of the Maestro Dobel Latinx Art Prize, an award that celebrates my community and stresses the crucial role of Latinx art in the creative world. Through this prize, I am looking forward to producing new work that will continue to drive conversations on subjects that matter and shine a light on the importance of representation," said Carlos Martiel.

El Museo del Barrio and Maestro Dobel Tequila's collaborative journey continues as Carlos Martiel will also be celebrated at El Museo's Gala, taking place at The Plaza in New York City on the evening of Thursday, September 7, 2023. This gala will also honor the artist Coco Fusco for Excellence in the Arts and Juan Beckmann for Outstanding Patron of the Arts.

About Maestro Dobel Tequila

Maestro Dobel® Tequila was born from 11 generations of tequila mastery in Jalisco, Mexico in 2003 and introduced to the American market in 2009. With deep respect for legacy, founded by 11th generation tequila maker Juan Dobel, Maestro Dobel is a modern expression of tequila, with a heritage and refined craft that spans over 250 years. Maestro Dobel is an innovator in the category – having introduced to the global market the first Cristalino tequila with Dobel Diamante, the first Smoked Tequila with Humito and the first Pechuga Tequila with Pavito – and has produced some of the finest and smoothest range of tequilas.

For more information, please visit www.maestrodobel.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook at @dobeltequila.

Maestro Dobel® Tequila. 40% Alc. /Vol. (80 Proof). Trademarks owned by Maestro Tequilero, S.A. de C.V. ©2023 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please enjoy responsibly.

About El Museo del Barrio

El Museo del Barrio is the nation's leading Latinx and Latin American cultural institution. The Museum welcomes visitors of all backgrounds to discover the artistic landscape of these communities through its extensive Permanent Collection, varied exhibitions and publications, bilingual public programs, educational activities, festivals, and special events.

The Museum is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue at 104th Street in New York City. The Museum is open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00am – 5:00pm. Pay-what-you-wish. To connect with El Museo via Social Media, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information, please visit www.elmuseo.org.

About Carlos Martiel

Carlos Martiel (born 1989, Havana), lives and works in New York. He graduated in 2009 from the National Academy of Fine Arts "San Alejandro," in Havana. Between the years 2008-2010, he studied in the Cátedra Arte de Conducta, directed by the artist Tania Bruguera. Martiel's works have been included in the 11th Lanzarote Biennial, Spain; Biennial of the Americas, USA; 4th Vancouver Biennale, Canada; 14th Sharjah Biennial, UAE; 14th Cuenca Biennial, Ecuador; 57th Venice Biennale, Italy; Casablanca Biennale, Morocco; Biennial "La Otra", Colombia; Liverpool Biennial, United Kingdom; Pontevedra Biennial, Spain; Havana Biennial, Cuba. He has had performances at The Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, New York; USA, Solomon R Guggenheim Museum, New York; USA, El Museo del Barrio, New York; USA, Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam, The Netherlands; La Tertulia Museum, Cali, Colombia; Centro de Arte Contemporáneo, Quito, Ecuador; Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, USA; The Museum of Fine Arts Houston (MFAH), Houston, USA; Museo de Arte Contemporáneo del Zulia (MACZUL), Maracaibo, Venezuela; Padiglione d'Arte Contemporanea, Milan, Italy; Nitsch Museum, Naples, Italy. He has received several awards, including the Franklin Furnace Fund in New York, USA, 2016; "CIFOS Grants & Commissions Program Award" in Miami, USA, 2014; "Arte Laguna" in Venice, Italy, 2013. His work has been exhibited at The São Paulo Museum of Art (MASP), São Paulo, Brazil; The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA), Long Beach, USA; Zisa Zona Arti Contemporanee (ZAC), Palermo, Italy; Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum, Miami, USA; Benaki Museum, Athens, Greece; National Museum of Fine Arts, Havana, Cuba; El Museo del Barrio, New York, USA, among others. His works are in public and private collections such as The Solomon R Guggenheim Museum, New York; The Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), Miami; Museu de Arte do Rio, Rio de Janeiro.

LINK TO IMAGE HERE

Maestro Dobel Latinx Art Prize logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Maestro Dobel Tequila