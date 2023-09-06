CarNow Appoints Kayne Grau as New CEO

Grau to Lead Automotive Retail Innovation and Growth Strategies at CarNow

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarNow, the automotive industry's leading dealer retailing system, today announced the appointment of Kayne Grau as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Grau will work closely with the CarNow leadership team to accelerate product innovation, strengthen the company's network of industry partners, and grow its customer base.

"My goal is to lead CarNow in delivering simplicity and value to our customers."

Grau has held senior leadership positions at prominent organizations including Cars.com, DirecTV, Apartments.com, and eToys. He co-founded DRIVIN, a company that utilized data and technology platforms to acquire, deliver, and market used cars for its network of dealer partners, which was later sold to OPENLANE. Most recently, he served as CEO of Uptake, a leader in the industrial intelligence software-as-a-service sector.

"CarNow's dedication to transforming automotive retailing resonates deeply with me," said Grau. "By leveraging intuitive and cutting-edge technology solutions, we're in a strong position to empower dealers and enhance the overall car-buying experience. My goal is to lead CarNow in delivering simplicity and value to our customers. I'm thrilled to take on this role and work alongside the team to drive continued growth and innovation in the automotive industry."

As a market leader, CarNow is at the forefront of the automotive retailing space and currently serves more than 5,000 dealership rooftops across the US. CarNow's powerful digital retailing and messaging solutions are designed to enhance online engagement and streamline processes between dealerships and car buyers.

"We're thrilled to have Kayne join CarNow as its new CEO," said Michael Brown, General Partner at Battery Ventures. "His proven ability to foster innovation and drive smart growth — plus his past executive experience across e-commerce and online marketplaces — makes him an ideal fit as we enter the next chapter of CarNow's evolution. We have confidence in his leadership capabilities and will remain committed to prioritizing collaboration, creativity, and delivering leading solutions that reshape the landscape of automotive retail."

Grau holds a bachelor's degree in business management from National-Louis University. He currently resides in Chicago, Illinois with his family, serves on multiple boards, and plays an active role in the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research.

About CarNow

CarNow is the leading dealer retailing system in the automotive industry. Providing frictionless, real-time enterprise software solutions, CarNow enhances online engagement and streamlines communication between dealers and consumers. CarNow's solutions empower dealers to seamlessly manage the entire car-buying journey and provide shoppers with elevated digital retailing, messaging, and virtual showroom services. With 5,000 dealership customers and more than twenty manufacturer certifications, CarNow is one of the fastest-growing companies in automotive. CarNow is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at www.carnow.com.

