Bit Brother Limited Announces Nasdaq Ticker Symbol Change to "BETS"

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Brother Limited (the "Company," "we" or "Bit Brother") (NASDAQ: BTB), announced that the Company will be changing its ticker symbol from "BTB" to "BETS". Effective on Friday, September 8, 2023, the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares will trade on Nasdaq under the new symbol "BETS".

"According to the needs of the Company's future strategy and business development, we will officially change the ticker symbol," CEO of the Company, Xianlong (Jack) Wu commented. "Over the past few years, the Company has actively sought to diversify its business development and has brought us new business growth opportunities in many areas. The change of the Company's ticker symbol to 'BETS' will have a positive impact on building the Company's long-term brand influence and enhancing our brand value."

No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol change. The Company's Class A Ordinary Shares will continue to be listed on Nasdaq and the CUSIP will remain unchanged.

About Bit Brother Limited

Bit Brother Limited (formerly known as Urban Tea, Inc.) was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands as a company with limited liability on November 28, 2011. Our business currently consists of the distribution and retail of specialty tea products. We have conducted research and planning of our blockchain technology and cryptocurrency mining business since 2021. For more information, please visit: http: www.bitbrother.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as "may," "can," "should," "will," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "look" or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but not are limited to, the risk factors described by Bit Brother in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact: contactus@bitbrother.com, +86-0731-82290658

