Pet Supermarket Expands Premium Pet Food Selection With Fromm Family Foods

SUNRISE, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supermarket, a leading specialty pet supply retailer with over 225 locations across the U.S. Southeast, proudly unveils an exciting new partnership with Fromm Family Foods, a distinguished fifth-generation family owned-and-operated pet food company. This collaboration solidifies Pet Supermarket's commitment to enhancing pet health and wellness through the introduction of Fromm Family Foods' carefully curated range of premium products to Pet Supermarket locations and online.

Known for its dedication to the well-being of pets, Fromm brings its legacy of excellence and innovation to the shelves of Pet Supermarket, enriching its product portfolio with purpose-driven foods and delectable treats for dogs and cats.

"Pets are our companions and family, so it's a natural desire to ensure they have the nutrients needed to experience their lives to the fullest," said Daphene Whitney, Senior Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer of Pet Supermarket. "In partnering with Fromm Family Foods, we're helping meet this desire held by pet parents across our local service areas."

With careful attention to crafting and distributing industry-leading dry foods, wet foods and treats for dogs and cats, Fromm Family Foods relies on retailers who share its dedication to community-focused growth. Pet Supermarket's commitment to providing a welcoming environment and offering specialty options tailored to all types of pet parents has lent a natural harmony to the partnership.

"Our retail partners are a critical extension of our brand. We are proud to align with Pet Supermarket's dedication to the health and happiness of all animals," said Bryan Nieman, a 5th generation owner and Brand Director at Fromm Family Pet Food. "Retailers like Pet Supermarket play a very important role in product education as well as personalized support before, during, and after purchase. Introducing our foods to a retailer that resonates so closely with our values, and joining remarkable communities along the way, has been a gratifying experience."

As the official dog food of Southeastern Guide Dogs (SEGD), a beneficiary of Pet Supermarket's Lend a Paw program, Fromm Family Foods extends its caring touch by guaranteeing that the non-profit organization's guide dog and service dog graduates can receive premium dog food free of charge. For the month of September as part of Pet Supermarket's annual donation drive for SEGD, customers who donate five dollars will receive a free bag of Fromm treats while supplies last. Pet Supermarket is also matching every donation amount made with a purchase of Fromm Family Pet Food products up to $20,000 in support of this incredible organization.

To learn more information about Pet Supermarket's partnership with Fromm Family Foods, visit www.petsupermarket.com.

ABOUT PET SUPERMARKET

Pet Supermarket is a one-stop shop offering a broad selection of premium pet food, supplies and services sold by trained professional staff who provide knowledgeable and friendly assistance. Pet Supermarket has over 220 locations equipped to provide pet parents with the convenience to shop locally in a community-oriented and welcoming environment. In addition, Pet Supermarket's robust e-commerce experience includes standard and same-day delivery nationwide. To learn more about Pet Supermarket, visit www.petsupermarket.com.

ABOUT FROMM FAMILY FOODS

Fromm Family Foods is a fifth-generation family owned-and-operated pet food company dedicated to the health and nutrition of animals. Each Fromm product is crafted with the finest ingredients in one of several family-owned manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin and sold through neighborhood pet stores across North America and online. To learn more about the full complement of Fromm dog and cat offerings including Fromm Classic, Gold and Four-Star Nutritionals® as well as wet food and treats, visit frommfamily.com.

