AdamEve.com Announces Back to School Fun for Adults: Relishing Remote Work Perks

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the back-to-school season upon us, Adam & Eve, America's most trusted adult-themed online retailer, invites adults 18 and over, especially those working remotely or on a hybrid schedule, to relish the unique advantages of working from home.

"Many companies are gearing up to welcome their workforce back into the physical workspace," says Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, CST and AASECT certified sex therapist, sexologist and licensed marriage and family therapist for AdamEve.com. "This transition might signify the end of an era – the era of spontaneous and luxurious lunchtime sex dates. For those who remain remote, now is the best time to make the most of this unique freedom. But be swift, because a change in your schedule may be on the horizon."

Dr. Jenni's "5 Rules of Engagement for Daytime Sex Dates" to keep things exciting:

Schedule It: Scheduled dates evoke memories of old-school courtship, filled with excitement and anticipation. Prepare with a light breakfast, or perhaps a refreshing pre-date stroll. Embrace the Sun: Complement the work week by elevating spirits with some midday intimacy – taking advantage of the day's peak energy levels. Remember Rainchecks: Life can be unpredictable, but the key is open communication. Dr. Skyler introduces her Raincheck Method - if you need to postpone, approach it with understanding and care by suggesting an alternate date within 24 hours. By doing this you demonstrate to your partner your eagerness and that you value this one-on-one time. Use Toys: Toys can be an efficient way to fulfill everyone's desires, especially when you're on a tight lunch schedule. If you have the luxury of more time, they can heighten anticipation and serve as a way to strengthen a connection with your partner. Try New Toys: If you're still clinging to your quarantine-era toys, consider ushering in new phase with a set of fresh toys which can add extra zest to a regular Tuesday or even help reduce generalized work-week stress.

Adam & Eve proudly supports all adults in exploring their desires, ensuring they have the tools and resources to maintain a healthy and fulfilling intimate life, regardless of their work setup.

For those intrigued by Dr. Skyler's insights or keen on spicing things up, visit AdamEve.com for the latest adult products.

