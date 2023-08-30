Jennifer Powell, Inc. Strengthens Market Presence with Acquisition of Influencer Marketing Powerhouse, The Platform Agency

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move that promises to reshape the landscape of talent management and brand development, Jennifer Powell, Inc. proudly announces the successful acquisition of The Platform Agency, a leading Nashville-based influencer agency founded by Tanya Taylor. Launched in 2016 The Platform Agency was built to help top influencers, celebrities and content creators leverage and maximize their personal brand by amplifying their story through renowned brand and media partnerships. Jennifer Powell, Inc. inherits The Platform Agency's impressive team and roster of talent, the acquisition underscores Powell's commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends and providing comprehensive solutions.

This merger solidifies Jennifer Powell's position as a powerhouse in the industry, expanding her influence from Los Angeles and New York into the vibrant city of Nashville. The expansion into Nashville brings new horizons for Jennifer Powell, Inc., as it sets up offices in three major cities, creating a tri-coastal presence that allows the company to offer its services to a diverse range of clients and talents.

"I am thrilled to welcome The Platform Agency into the Jennifer Powell, Inc. family," said Jennifer Powell, Founder of Jennifer Powell, Inc. "This merger represents a fusion of incredible talent, expertise, and resources. With our combined strengths, we are poised to take both talent and the brands they work with to unprecedented heights."

The new iteration of Jennifer Powell, Inc. boasts an impressive roster of talent, including renowned entrepreneurs and creatives such as Sincerely Jules, Tezza Barton, Cameron Wilson of The Diigitals, and Nashville-based talent Mary Lawless Lee of Happily Gray, Shawn Booth, Claire Kittle, and Julie Solomon. The agency's portfolio also includes accomplished individuals like Devon Windsor, Christy Dawn, Emily Jackson, Carly Cardellino and Cely Vazquez, each making their mark in various fields.

Tanya Taylor, owner of The Platform Agency adds: "I am absolutely honored to be joining Jennifer Powell, Inc. and embarking on this exciting new chapter. Jennifer's visionary leadership and her track record of success in the digital marketing world are truly inspiring. By combining our expertise, we have an opportunity to make an even greater impact in the brand and influencer space, especially in my hometown of Nashville, TN. Together, we will continue to push boundaries, create meaningful connections, and drive innovation. I am looking forward to the incredible journey ahead and the endless possibilities that await us."

What sets Jennifer Powell, Inc. apart is its collective background in building brands with top-tier talent, executing successful product launches, securing lucrative licensing deals, and orchestrating impactful media placements. The agency's dynamic team brings a wealth of experience, creativity, and innovation to every endeavor, ensuring that clients receive unparalleled guidance and support as they navigate the ever-evolving landscape of influencer and brand marketing.

Jennifer Powell, Inc. is a trailblazing talent management and brand development agency with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York. Led by visionary CEO Jennifer Powell, the agency represents a diverse roster of influential talents and offers a wide array of services, including brand building, product launches, licensing negotiations, and media placements. With a proven track record and a dynamic team, Jennifer Powell, Inc. is committed to shaping the future of talent-driven brand success.

The Platform Agency, founded in 2016 by Tanya Taylor, is a respected influencer agency known for its exceptional talent roster and strategic approach to influencer partnerships. The agency has played a pivotal role in connecting brands with influential personalities, driving engagement and brand awareness to new heights.

