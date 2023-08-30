GC Biopharma to organize "Donate Blood with Love", a healthy way of giving back to the community

With the participation of all affiliated group entities

YONGIN, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --All executives and employees of GC Biopharma, a South Korean biopharmaceutical company, rolled up their sleeves to practice ESG and social value.

On Aug. 30th, the company held the "Donate Blood with Love" campaign at its headquarters in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do, Korea.

This was the final day of the company's extensive blood donation campaign that had been carried out across all its affiliated entities including the production plants in Ochang, Eumseong, and Hwasun that had kicked off the donation drive on 21st.

GC Biopharma's "Donate Blood with Love" is a blood donation drive that has drawn the biggest number of participations in Korea organized by a pharmaceutical company. The total cumulative donors over the past 30 years since the launch in 1992 reached near 15,000 employees.

The blood donation cards collected from the donor employees will be used to help childhood cancer patients. In fact, GC Biopharma has donated over 8,000 blood donation cards so far to hospitals and organizations for childhood cancer patients as part of its strive to share better life and practice corporate social responsibility.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all employees, who took part in this meaningful campaign, Donate Blood with Love.", said an official from GC Biopharma and added that "the company will continue its footsteps towards spreading our ESG social values to the community".

GC Biopharma has been at the forefront of implementing various CSR activities of giving back to the community, including "Yearend 1% Salary Donation" and "Donate Your Salary Below 1000 Won" in order to realize its core corporate value of "Service and Care" and "Respect for Humanity".

About GC Biopharma

GC Biopharma (formerly known as Green Cross Corporation) is a biopharmaceutical company that delivers life-saving and life-sustaining protein therapeutics and vaccines. Headquartered in Yongin, South Korea, GC Biopharma is one of the leading plasma protein and vaccine product manufacturers globally and has been dedicated to quality healthcare solutions for more than half a century.

