TGI Fridays® Announces Brandon Coleman III as new Chief Executive Officer

Following his role as US President and Global Chief Marketing Officer for TGI Fridays, Coleman will lead the transformative new phase for iconic bar and restaurant brand

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TGI Fridays said today that Brandon Coleman III has been named Chief Executive Officer. The announcement was made by Rohit Manocha, Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder of TriArtisan Capital Advisors. TriArtisan, the lead investor in TGI Fridays with extensive holdings and deep experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry, conducted an extensive search among internal and external candidates led by the global executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles.

TGI Fridays Logo (PRNewswire)

Mr. Coleman will lead TGI Fridays into a transformative next phase revitalizing the brand to position it as a growing market leader in the rapidly evolving food and hospitality industry. This entails accelerating the company's evolution as an experiential hospitality and entertainment destination by offering bold new offerings across key dayparts as well as an expansion of restaurant locations, domestically and internationally.

Applying his prior experience from experiential entertainment destinations, Mr. Coleman is focused on anchoring TGI Fridays around its heritage as the bar of choice providing the ideal environment for socialization and good times around a compelling food and beverage offering. This includes creative new cocktails with that Fridays flair, along with buzzworthy partnerships and industry-leading offerings across beer, wine, spirits and the burgeoning non-alcoholic sector. Celebrations, parties and fun times with friends and family are core to the brand and creating exciting, differentiated experiences to win these occasions will be the focus for the new CEO and his leadership team.

TGI Fridays and Mr. Coleman have been at the forefront of deploying innovative creative offerings appealing to today's customers via their successful launch, in restaurant and off premise, of Krispy Rice, a cutting edge, but accessible, sushi offering, developed in partnership with food technology company C3. This product has not only contemporized the TGI Fridays menu, but also broadened its customer appeal. Most recently, under Mr. Coleman's leadership, TGI Fridays expanded its presence at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport with a location that is on track to be the highest volume sales location of any U.S. airport restaurant with an anticipated annual revenue of $14MM. Mr. Coleman also recently led the brand through its biggest menu change since the 1990's with the launch of its Grilled & Sauced platform.

"Brandon has proven time and time again that innovation layered on top of rich brand history is the key to sustained and impactful growth," said Mr. Manocha. "Since first coming to the company as our Chief Marketing Officer, following a storied career in the restaurant industry, Brandon has been driving greater relevance and stronger connection with today's consumers. TriArtisan Capital Partners believes in the future of TGI Fridays and we know what it takes for this restaurant to win. We are thrilled to continue this journey and we are confident that Brandon is the right person to lead TGI Fridays into its strategic next phase."

The 40-year-old Coleman will bring his extensive, award-winning experience to his new role with the brand. Mr. Coleman joined the company in October 2022 where he led the domestic corporate and franchise stores as well as the TGI Fridays brand as US President and Chief Marketing Officer. Previously, Mr. Coleman had a highly successful career in the restaurant industry, serving as Senior Vice President and CMO of Dave & Busters, various leadership roles at Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, and as Chief Marketing Officer of Romano's Macaroni Grill as well as serving as CEO and Management Consultant for Brava Partners, a consulting group focused on branding and business strategy. In 2013, Mr. Coleman was named one of Ad Age's 40 Under 40.

"I am incredibly proud to be named Chief Executive Officer of TGI Fridays and lead this incredible brand," said Mr. Coleman. "TGI Fridays is entering a new era of growth and prominence that will build on our beloved tradition and the emotional connection of great food and drinks along with the fun and entertainment that only TGI Fridays can do. I thank Mr. Manocha, our board of directors, and the team at TriArtisan Capital Advisors for their confidence in me and I am looking forward to working with our franchisees and our company owned restaurants to lead TGI Fridays into a new chapter."

TGI Fridays, the world's first casual bar and grill, operates and franchises over 650 restaurants across 52 countries. The company saw total system wide sales of $1.6B in 2022 with same US sales growing at +8% compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic). The company announced its most significant deal in September of last year, consisting of 75 new franchised restaurants to be opened throughout South and Southeast Asia over the next 10 years representing an additional $500MM in restaurant revenue.

About TGI Fridays ®

As the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays® is the birthplace of fun, freedom, and celebration, bringing people together to socialize and experience "That Fridays Feeling™" – a sense of celebrating the fun in everyday moments, big and small. For over 50 years, Fridays® has been lifting spirits around the world with over 650 restaurants in 52 countries, serving high-quality, classic American food and iconic drinks backed by authentic and genuine service. Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards®. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About TriArtisan Capital Advisors

TriArtisan Capital Advisors is an established, New York-based private equity investing firm. TriArtisan's flexible institutional capital allows it to invest in companies requiring a broad range of investment needs. In each of its investments, TriArtisan partners with high quality management teams and founders to support them in achieving returns for its institutional and management partners. For more information, please visit the firm's website at www.triartisan.com.

PR Contact

Rebecca Epps

Head of Corporate Media

t: 212-994-7570 | m: 925-451-3126

rebecca.epps@rfbinder.com

RF|Binder Partners

950 3rd Avenue

New York, NY 10022

www.rfbinder.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TGI Fridays