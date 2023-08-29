Patriot Provides Drill Program Update at its Corvette Property, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (SYDNEY, Aug. 29, 2023)

Highlights

A total of approximately 35 holes and 10,100 m have been completed to date since the start of the summer-fall drill program with a goal to expand the current 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O inferred resource 1 .





Four (4) drill rigs active at site , planned to be increased to five (5) by month end, and to seven (7) by mid-September .



101.5 m at 0.86% Li 2 O (CV23-184, see news release dated



Two (2) rigs continue to drill at 50 to 100 m spacings over the westward extension of CV5 towards CV13. The most westerly reported drill hole to date at CV5 returnedat 0.86% LiO (CV23-184, see news release dated July 10, 2023 ). One (1) barge mounted rig at the eastern end of CV5 to convert unclassified mineralisation into resource (i.e., mineralised pegmatite outside resource current pit constraints).



22.6 m at 1.56% Li 2 O (CV22-092, see news release dated



One (1) rig at CV13 focused on step-out delineation drilling along the collective ~2.3 km trend of spodumene pegmatite outcrop. Maiden drill testing returned results includingat 1.56% LiO (CV22-092, see news release dated February 13, 2023 ).

Next three (3) rigs to support continued extension drilling at CV5, continued delineation drilling at CV13, and maiden drill testing of the CV9 Spodumene Pegmatite .





The NI 43-101 Technical Report on the CV5 mineral resource estimate is proceeding as scheduled and will be filed in the first half of September. Due to coordination of ramp-up activities on site, coupled with pending completion and filing of the technical report, the announcement of new drill hole results will follow shortly thereafter in September.





As of August 24, 2023 , the traffic restrictions caused by local wildfires have been lifted. roads in the area, including the Trans-Taiga Road and Billy Diamond Highway, are once again open to traffic.

Darren L. Smith, Company Vice President of Exploration, comments: "With our maiden mineral resource estimate at CV5 behind us pending filing of the technical report, confirming it as a Tier 1 world class lithium pegmatite deposit, and access re-opening to the region, we are focused on a coordinated ramp-up of our exploration and development activities on site. It has been a very challenging summer for the region; however, we are well positioned to make up for some of the lost time."

Blair Way, Company President and CEO, comments: "With $150 million in the treasury, we have a busy year ahead of us. It took just shy of 60,000 metres and $45 million of expenditures to deliver 100% ownership of the Property and the maiden CV5 mineral resource, so there is a lot to look forward to at the Corvette Property. "

Photo 1: View of the western extension being actively drilled at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite (view looking eastward). (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc) (PRNewswire)

Photo 2: Multiple spodumene pegmatite outcrops over approximately 425 m trend at CV9. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc) (PRNewswire)

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX-V: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to provide an update on its drilling activities at its wholly owned Corvette Property (the "Property"), located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The Property hosts the CV5 spodumene pegmatite (maiden mineral resource of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O inferred1), one of the largest lithium pegmatites in the world, located approximately 13.5 kilometres south of the regional and all-weather Trans-Taiga Road and power line infrastructure corridor, and within 50 km of the La-Grande 4 (LG4) hydroelectric dam complex.

Since recommencing exploration at the Property in early August, the Company has coordinated a steady ramp-up of its drilling activities on site. The Company has drilled more than 10,000 m already this summer even with the wildfires. Two (2) drill rigs are focused on 50 to 100 m spaced step-outs westward at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite towards CV13, and one (1) rig on continued delineation at the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite. A fourth, barge mounted drill rig, has commenced drilling over the near-surface eastern areas of CV5. This latter area was not included in the maiden mineral resource estimate's block model (see news release dated July 30, 2023). The Company anticipates adding a fifth rig (barge mounted) by months end to drill areas of CV5 that are difficult to access by land or ice. Another two (2) rigs are scheduled to commence drilling by mid-September with the first being deployed at CV13, and the second for initial drill testing at the CV9 Spodumene Pegmatite cluster. This will bring the total number of active diamond drill rigs on site to seven (7) with activity focused at the CV5, CV13, and CV9 spodumene pegmatites.

Additionally, the Company notes that the NI 43-101 Technical Report on the CV5 mineral resource estimate is proceeding as scheduled and will be filed in the first half of September. Due to coordination of ramp-up activities on site, coupled with pending completion and filing of the technical report, the announcement of new drill hole results will follow shortly thereafter in September. This is applicable for all 2023 summer drill holes completed to date.

Traffic restrictions caused by local wildfires that have been in place to one extent or another since the end of May 2023 have been lifted. As of August 24, 2023, all roads in the area, including the Trans-Taiga Road and Billy Diamond Highway, have reopened to traffic.

The Company looks forward to resuming its regular program updates, including drill results, following filing of the NI 43-101 Technical Report on the maiden mineral resource estimate for the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite hosts an inferred mineral resource1 of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O and 160 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , at a cut-off of 0.40% Li 2 O, which ranks it as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas (based on contained LCE) and the 8th largest lithium pegmatite mineral resource in the world (see news release dated July 30, 2023).

CV5 mineral resource estimate (109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O and 160 ppm Ta 2 O 5 inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O with effective date of June 25, 2023 . Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

About the CV Lithium Trend

The CV Lithium Trend is an emerging spodumene pegmatite district discovered by the Company in 2017 and is interpreted to span more than 50 kilometres across the Corvette Property. The core area includes an approximate 3.7-km long spodumene pegmatite (the 'CV5 Pegmatite') and multiple proximal secondary spodumene pegmatite lenses.

To date, seven (7) distinct clusters of lithium pegmatite have been discovered across the Corvette Property – CV4, CV5, CV8, CV9, CV10, CV12, and CV13. Given the proximity of some pegmatite outcrops to each other, as well as the shallow till cover in the area, it is probable that some of the outcrops may reflect a discontinuous surface exposure of a single, larger pegmatite 'outcrop' subsurface. Further, the high number of well-mineralized pegmatites along the trend indicate a strong potential for a series of relatively closely spaced/stacked, sub-parallel, and sizable spodumene-bearing pegmatite bodies, with significant lateral and depth extent, to be present.

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this news release that relates to exploration results for the Corvette Property is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (Geologist Permit number 1968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Mr. Smith is Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and holds common shares and options in the Company.

Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the JORC Code, 2012. Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and proximal to regional road and powerline infrastructure. The Corvette Property hosts the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite with a maiden inferred mineral resource estimate1 of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas based on contained LCE, and one of the top 10 largest lithium pegmatite resources in the world. Additionally, the Corvette Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as more than 20 km of prospective trend that remain to be assessed.

Mineral resources are not minerals reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Effective Date of the mineral resource estimate is June 25, 2023 (through drill hole CV23-190) and base case cut-off grade 0.40% Li 2 O.

