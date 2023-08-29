Clio is the First Legal Practice Management Solution to be Recognized by All 50 State Bar Associations in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Clio , the leading legal technology company and developer of the world's first comprehensive legal operating system, celebrates a significant milestone during its 15th anniversary, with recognition from all 50 state bar associations in the United States. This achievement underscores Clio's commitment to ethical and professional standards and deep understanding of the legal industry and its regulations.

This milestone solidifies Clio’s position as the leading legal technology vendor for legal professionals across the United States (CNW Group/Clio) (PRNewswire)

State bar associations in the United States regulate the legal profession within a specific state or jurisdiction and provide support, resources, and guidelines for practicing lawyers and legal professionals. While recognition varies by state, it includes a range of programs including training, education, approved listings, software discounts, and acknowledgement or endorsement of Clio as a valuable tool or resource for legal professionals.

"Our unwavering commitment to the legal industry fuels our drive to revolutionize its future," said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. "Receiving the unanimous support of all 50 state bar associations is a validation that, together with the wider community, we're on a path to transform the legal experience for all."

As the first-to-market cloud solution for law firms, Clio is partnered with and recommended by over 90 bar associations, law societies, and private legal groups globally—50 of which are state bars. The company has helped set the standard for innovation and best practices for products in the legal technology marketplace.

The latest bar to recognize Clio is the State Bar of South Dakota.

"We recognize the outstanding contributions of Clio in the legal industry," said Paul Cremer, Executive Director, President of the State Bar of South Dakota. "Their unwavering dedication to enhancing the legal profession through innovation, efficiency, and accessibility aligns with our mission to uphold the highest standards of service and ethics in the practice of law."

"For fifteen years, Clio has collaborated closely with bar associations offering advanced and dependable legal technology solutions and peace of mind," said Nefra MacDonald, Senior Manager of Strategic Engagement at Clio. "This milestone underscores our deep commitment to legal professionals nationwide to deliver the tools that empower them to streamline processes, grow their firms, and ultimately make legal services more accessible for everyone."

Along with product innovation to support legal professionals, Clio continues to invest in impactful programs that drive progress and transformation of the legal sector at large. The Clio Cloud Conference is the legal industry's leading conference, which attracts thousands of attendees worldwide each year, including professionals from underserved communities through the Clio Cloud Access Grant. The company also produces the Legal Trends Report , a marquee annual industry publication, providing key insights to inform legal professionals of trends shaping the sector.

"Together with the legal community, we are poised to redefine how legal services are delivered across the industry," said Joshua Lenon, Lawyer in Residence at Clio. "This acknowledgment is a recognition of our dedication to innovation and best practices in the legal industry where reputation and trust are crucial to success. We will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in legaltech."

Clio is also investing in the legal industry's future and making justice more accessible. Each year, through the Clio Academic Access Program , Clio donates over $25 million in free Clio software to legal clinics, paralegal programs, nonprofits, and law schools worldwide, including 17 of the top 20 law schools in the United States.

To learn more about Clio and its recognition by all state bar associations, visit clio.com/partnerships/bar-associations.

About Clio

Clio is transforming the legal experience for all by creating the world's leading cloud-based technologies for law firms—to keep lawyers and their clients better connected throughout the legal process. Firms of all sizes and practice areas use Clio products— Clio Manage , Clio Grow , and Lawyaw —to manage firm operations, streamline billing and payments, automate legal documents, and improve client experiences. Following its US$250M Series D funding led by TCV and JMI Equity and its US$110M Series E investment led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity, Clio made history by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn in the world in 2021 and became a centaur in 2022 after reaching US$100M in ARR. Learn more at clio.com .

