Kaon Interactive Launches The B2B Engagement Podcast

MAYNARD, Mass., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaon Interactive , a leading provider of B2B interactive sales and marketing software applications, has launched a new podcast focused on the latest insights into B2B customer engagement.

Titled the B2B Engagement Podcast, the show tackles the real-life challenges faced by B2B marketing and sales teams with practical solutions. With an emphasis on in-depth conversations relating to the industries of IT, life sciences, and industrial, the monthly show brings listeners behind the scenes of cutting-edge innovation and strategy behind the B2B strategies of the world's largest companies.

Join Kaon Interactive CEO Gavin Finn and members of Kaon's senior team as they welcome guests from Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies to share practices on adapting to change, sustaining innovation, and better serving customers in complex, dynamic B2B selling environments.

The podcast's first three episodes feature conversations with Scott Baker, CMO and VP of IBM Hybrid Cloud Portfolio and Product Marketing; Dalila Babou, Global Marketing Director of TE Connectivity and Daniel Sherrill, Director of North America Strategic Customer Engagements at HPE.

The B2B Engagement Podcast is available at Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/theb2bengagement

About Kaon Interactive

Kaon Interactive is a B2B software company. Kaon's interactive sales and marketing applications simplify complex product and solution stories in a visually engaging way anywhere, anytime, to turn prospects into customers. Through its innovative platform, Kaon empowers organizations to create immersive digital experiences that engage and educate buyers, resulting in improved sales effectiveness and customer engagement. Kaon's applications are used by leading global B2B companies in life sciences, manufacturing, and technology industries across 195 countries and more than 2M unique users. For more information about Kaon, visit kaon.com .

